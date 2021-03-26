South Surrey pitcher Paige Scott is will play next season at Alabama A&M University after committing to the NCAA Div. 1 school in late 2020. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey pitcher Paige Scott is will play next season at Alabama A&M University after committing to the NCAA Div. 1 school in late 2020. (Contributed photo)

Well-travelled South Surrey pitcher signs to play in NCAA

Elgin Park Secondary’s Paige Scott set to join Alabama A&M University softball program

Over the course of the last year, Paige Scott – like many who’ve been forced to adjust during the COVID-19 pandemic – has become used to new things.

A new way of learning as schools moved online; and not only a new softball team, but one with brand-new, unfamiliar teammates in an entirely different country.

Which is why, when she officially accepted a scholarship offer from Alabama A&M University – an NCAA Div. 1 school whose campus she’d never even set foot on – she didn’t flinch.

“It won’t bother me at all. I’m used to it – I’ve travelled a lot and I love it,” said Scott, who pitches and plays first base.

Huntsville, Ala. will be the latest stop in something of a frantic last few months for the Semiahmoo Peninsula resident, who is set to graduate this spring from Elgin Park Secondary. Last spring, Scott – who was playing for the Ridge Meadows Pride ’03A fastpitch team at the time – was left sidelined, as were athletes across the province, when the pandemic hit and sports were shuttered.

A second team she’d been playing on, based in Washington, was also not an option due to the border closure – a point which soon became moot when the state shut all sports down, too, as cases there skyrocketed.

But rather that give up, Scott – who said it’s been her dream to play NCAA Div. 1 softball for years – was undaunted, and by summertime her family had started investigating other options in the U.S. where games were being played. Eventually, Scott found an elite team in San Diego that was in need of a pitcher, and she, and her family, headed south.

With many employees working remotely, and school at the time online, the move was workable, even if the commute to and from the ballpark wasn’t ideal.

“My family has a house in Palm Springs so we stayed there. It was a two-hour drive to practice, but it worked,” she explained.

“And with school online, that worked out perfectly.”

Scott and her family stayed in Southern California for about four months, and returned home to Canada in December, around the same time Scott signed her scholarship agreement; she’d verbally committed to the school in mid-November.

• READ ALSO: Young athletes scrambling for scholarships, opportunities amid pandemic

Because she had been unable to make an official visit to check out the campus or meet with coaches in person, Scott said she relied on the advice of one of her new San Diego teammates who had also committed to the school.

“She’d been there on a visit, so I just talked to her about it and it seemed like it would be a good fit,” she said, adding that she also had Zoom calls with members of the softball team’s coaching staff.

Obtaining an NCAA scholarship is a challenge at the best of times, and with COVID-19 having thrown a wrench into the recruiting plans, Scott said she mostly felt relief when it was all over.

“To be honest, I just wanted the process to be over. It was nice to get it (out of the way), definitely,” she said.

“It was a lot. I always knew I belonged in Div. 1 softball, but I just didn’t know when it was going to happen or how. But I’m so glad I signed. It’s a good school, and I wanted to go to a smaller university, too, so that’s a reason I chose it.”

While she won’t report to Alabama until mid-August – unless provincials or national championships get in the way, should they go ahead – Scott will spent the rest of the spring and summer practising and playing with the Delta Heat association, where she now plays. As well, her San Diego team has a busy summer schedule, and Scott knows at some point she’ll have to decide whether or not to head back to California before heading to school.

“It’s tough because the border isn’t open, so I can’t go back and forth (between teams),” she said.

“But I’ll be playing somewhere.”


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Softball

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Maple Ridge private school hosts hosts spring break basketball camp

Just Posted

South Surrey pitcher Paige Scott is will play next season at Alabama A&M University after committing to the NCAA Div. 1 school in late 2020. (Contributed photo)
Well-travelled South Surrey pitcher signs to play in NCAA

Elgin Park Secondary’s Paige Scott set to join Alabama A&M University softball program

Students at Meadowridge School work on their basketball fundamentals during spring break camp. (Ronan O’Doherty - The News)
Maple Ridge private school hosts hosts spring break basketball camp

Athletes from Grades 3 to 12 participated in the four-day skills development program

An architect’s rendering of the proposed car dealerships on Golden Ears Way. (Special to The News)
Two new car dealerships proposed in Pitt Meadows

Lot beside Golden Ears Way, bordering Maple Ridge

There has been a COVID-19 outbreak among the public works crews in Pitt Meadows. (Google photo)
COVID-19 outbreak among City of Pitt Meadows works crews

Operations and parks staff self isolating, small crew still on duty

Makenna Patrick is the new coordinator for the Intergenerational Garden on 121 Avenue. (Ronan O’Doherty - The News)
Maple Ridge Intergenerational Garden project welcomes new coordinator

Makenna Patrick, 21, is a student at the University of the Fraser Valley in Chilliwack

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

CMA president-elect Dr. Alika Lafontaine, the Alberta-based inventor of the Safespace app that allows people to report experiences of racism within B.C.’s health-care sector. (Canadian Medical Association)
New app a ‘safe space’ for Indigenous people to report racism in B.C. health care

Data collected from anonymous reports will help identify hotspots in the province, drive solutions for change

A GoFundMe campaign has been started for the family of Greta Loewen, 11, who has had serious complications from spinal surgery. Greta required the surgery to stabilize her spine, which was damaged from cancer treatment.
GoFundMe campaign to help Abbotsford girl, 11, paralyzed after spinal surgery

Greta Loewen survived bone cancer, but treatment took a toll on her spine

Lauren Graham (right) is one of the main stars in Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, which began streaming today on Disney+. This scene was filmed at Abbotsford Centre. (YouTube)
Abbotsford, Langley locations co-starring in new Mighty Ducks streaming series

Abbotsford Centre, UFV’s Building K and Langley’s George Preston Rec Centre featured in show

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A screenshot of a Barry Neufeld-shared link with accompanying post in a private Facebook group. Screenshot obtained by PressProgress.
Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld tells parents to pull kids out of public school

Neufeld posted his advice on an anti-LGBTQ Facebook page

The Supreme Court of Canada. Photo: Supreme Court of Canada photo gallery
Nelson snowbank injury case heard in Supreme Court of Canada

Decisions 2015 lawsuit have been appealed twice

Hotel Zed Victoria. (Hotel Zed Victoria/Facebook)
Child suffers potentially life-threatening injuries at Victoria hotel pool

Emergency crews responded to Hotel Zed Wednesday evening

Comox Valley RCMP responded to a home north of Courtenay Thursday following an incident with an SPCA officer. File photo
B.C. man arrested after SPCA visit sparks shooting, standoff on Vancouver Island

Reports indicate police were called to the home following a visit by an SPCA investigator

Most Read