West Coast team wins provincial A title

First female champion from Alouette district since 1992.

The West Coast Selects. (Contributed)

The West Coast Metro Selects became the first Alouette district female soccer team in 26 years to win a provincial A cup championship on Sunday, defeating Fraser Valley in a shootout to take the under-16 title.

The last female provincial A cup champion from the valley district was in 1992, when a representative from the former Golden Ears association won.

The West Coast Selects were tied 1-1 with the Fraser Valley Selects after regulation time Sunday at Minorou Park in Richmond. The game went to a shootout, during which West Coast scored on all four of its attempts.

Fraser Valley scored on two.

The West Coasat Selects advanced to the final after winning all of their round robin games: 2-1 over Fraser Valley; 3-2 over Upper Island Riptide; and 2-1 over Burnaby Dynamite.

West Coast team manager Michelle Rebalkin said the core group of Select players has been playing together since u-11.

The team came in third place at the provincials two years ago in the u-14 division.

“After a disappointing finish last season, the team continued to work hard and battled through numerous injuries throughout the season to qualify for provincials by winning Coastal Cup in May,” Rebalkin added.

Of the provincial title, she said: “This was a team win with every player stepping up over the weekend.”

Members of the Selects: Dillon Amarasinghe, Katie Carr, Kyla Colquhoun, Erica Daskis, Aimee Dingwall, Lily Ferguson, Madison Ferguson, Georgia Hamnett, Mady Hausch, Sydney Hendricks, Gaby Hyde, Sue Kang, Tesia Kelleway, Keona Nordquist, Emily Pretzer, Hanna Rebalkin, Megan Robertson, and Shyla Sterling.

Brayden Gant started coaching the team this year.

Previous story
New Fraser Valley pro basketball team set to take flight
Next story
Burrards take Crosby title

Just Posted

West Coast team wins provincial A title

First female champion from Alouette district since 1992.

UPDATE: Head-on collision on Lougheed Hwy.

Two vehicles involved; one lane open now in each direction.

Burrards take Crosby title

Novice lacrosse team wins Burnaby tournament.

Letter: ‘Trees don’t have to come down’

Fortis could look at other solutions.

Construction begins this week on busy Pitt Meadows intersection

Construction is extected to be completed in the fall

TRAILER: Miss BC isn’t just about tiaras and sashes

Check out a sneak preview of a special 30-minute documentary on the Miss BC pageant coming July 13!

Details revealed about 2016 kidnap-torture cases in B.C.

Langley woman sentenced to five years for two abductions

DEA confirms involvement in RCMP’s Ucluelet homicide investigation

“We stay in our lane, which is drug crimes. That’s where we stay.”

Country band happy to return to Cloverdale for cancer-fighting concert

The Washboard Union among performers at Gone Country fundraiser on July 21

B.C. crews sent to help fight devastating wildfires in Ontario, Quebec

Both provinces helped B.C. during the 2017 wildfire season

Keep local government auditor, B.C. small business group says

John Horgan promised to scrap it, ministry now reviewing it

New Fraser Valley pro basketball team set to take flight

CEBL team to announce nickname, logo and colours on July 16

Variable speed limits coming to some B.C. highways

The variable limits are expected to be in operation next summer, at an estimated cost of $25 million

Former Green party candidate on trial for denying Holocaust

Monika Schaefer ran unsuccessfully for the Greens in Alberta’s Yellowhead riding in 2006, 2008 and 2011

Most Read