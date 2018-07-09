West Coast team wins provincial A title

First female champion from Alouette district since 1992.

The West Coast Metro Selects became the first Alouette district female soccer team in 26 years to win a provincial A cup championship on Sunday, defeating Fraser Valley in a shootout to take the under-16 title.

The last female provincial A cup champion from the valley district was in 1992, when a representative from the former Golden Ears association won.

The West Coast Selects were tied 1-1 with the Fraser Valley Selects after regulation time Sunday at Minorou Park in Richmond. The game went to a shootout, during which West Coast scored on all four of its attempts.

Fraser Valley scored on two.

The West Coasat Selects advanced to the final after winning all of their round robin games: 2-1 over Fraser Valley; 3-2 over Upper Island Riptide; and 2-1 over Burnaby Dynamite.

West Coast team manager Michelle Rebalkin said the core group of Select players has been playing together since u-11.

The team came in third place at the provincials two years ago in the u-14 division.

“After a disappointing finish last season, the team continued to work hard and battled through numerous injuries throughout the season to qualify for provincials by winning Coastal Cup in May,” Rebalkin added.

Of the provincial title, she said: “This was a team win with every player stepping up over the weekend.”

Members of the Selects: Dillon Amarasinghe, Katie Carr, Kyla Colquhoun, Erica Daskis, Aimee Dingwall, Lily Ferguson, Madison Ferguson, Georgia Hamnett, Mady Hausch, Sydney Hendricks, Gaby Hyde, Sue Kang, Tesia Kelleway, Keona Nordquist, Emily Pretzer, Hanna Rebalkin, Megan Robertson, and Shyla Sterling.

Brayden Gant started coaching the team this year.