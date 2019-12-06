Westview’s Bishop MacGilchrist, at 6’7”, is tough to defend and was nailing his freethrows in the semi-final. He was chosen as the player of the game in the tournament championship. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Westview plays in host tournament championship

First loss of new season for Maple Ridge’s academy hoops team

The Westview Wildcats played in the final game of their host tournament on Saturday, but lost the championship to High Road Academy by a score of 65-32.

The Chilliwack team is ranked second in the province at the Single A level, and handed Westview their first loss of the season.

Westview made it to the final with wins over local rivals Garibaldi and 56-47 R.E. Mountain of Langley.

Yoti Kimura won player of the game honours in the opening win over Garibaldi, Kaden Reid in the win over Mountain, and 6’7” big man Bishop MacGilchrist in the final.

Hugo Yasuda was named to the tournament’s First Team All Defence, but was injured early in the final game.

READ ALSO: Doc honoured for coaching excellence

Charles Best beat R.E. Mountain to take third place in the tournament, which also featured Aldergrove, Johnston Heights (Surrey) and Carihi of Campbell River. The Senior Boys are playing in a tournament at Van Tech this weekend.

Westview is unique in that it operates a basketball academy, and it has attracted a unique group of student athletes from near and far, said coach Kate MacLeod.

“We have boys from Japan, Germany, Turkey and… Langley on the senior boys team. They have come to Westview for our Basketball Academy,” she said. “It’s an amazing group of kids.”

 

