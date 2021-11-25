Westview takes Fraser North title – a first for the Maple Ridge AA boys soccer team

The Westview secondary AA Senior Boys soccer team after winning the Fraser North Championships. (Special to The News)

Westview Secondary senior boys AA soccer team has much to be proud of, says the coach.

For the first time in the team’s history they took the Fraser North Championships and then they came fourth in the B.C. School Sports Boys AA Coastal Soccer Championships that took place Monday, Nov. 22, and Tuesday, Nov. 23 in Burnaby.

The school’s soccer team has never made it to the provincial tournament before.

“For us this is a big deal,” said coach Dennis Schmidt.

The tournament is normally considered a provincial contest with 16 teams participating from across the province.

However, due to the recent rain event and flooding throughout B.C., four teams from the Interior could not make it and will be holding their own championships.

So the championships were renamed to “Coastal Championships” reflect the 12 teams that took part.

Schmidt could not have been more delighted with his team, noting they had a wonderful first day at the tournament.

The first game they beat Magee Secondary, 6-2, and then they defeated Langley Fundamental, 3-1.

“I think that was a highlight for us,” said Schmidt about beating Langley. “They are a very good competitive team.”

Schmidt told his team on Wednesday how proud he was of them representing not only Westview but the entire school district in the tournament.

The team made it all the way to the semifinals taking on Carihi Secondary from Campbell River, but failed to advance by a score of 2-0.

Carihi played a more physical game compared to Westview, and Schmidt said, they played their system to a tee.

“I was impressed by how they stuck to what their strategy was,” he said.

Carihi scored their two goals in the finals 10 minutes of play in the game. After the first goal Schmidt made an adjustment to his team’s strategy, throwing an extra player forward in an attempt to score a tying goal. However, Carihi scored their second goal.

“At that point I think we were deflated and didn’t’ find anything left in the tank,” said Schmidt.

In the bronze medal match the boys went up against Notre Dame of Vancouver, losing by a score of 4-2.

The boys played valiantly, said Schmidt, but four games in two days finally caught up with the team.

“Injuries, bruises, and aches and pains limited the boy’s effectiveness. They kept the game close at 2-1 and then again at 3-2. But a late goal for Notre Dame finally sealed the outcome,” he noted.

The boys, though, are still excited about defeating both Byrne Creek Community School and Archbishop Carney secondary to win the Fraser North title.

“I’m looking at the banner right now and everything that goes with it and so we’re pretty pumped about that. We’ll be putting that up in our gym pretty soon,” remarked Schmidt.

“What a historical accomplishment for senior boys soccer and Westview.”

In the championship game Brentwood College beat Carihi Secondary to win the title. Notre Dame came in third place followed by Westview Secondary.

