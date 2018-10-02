Westview Wildcats tie Port Moody Blues 2-2

Game in Maple Ridge on Tuesday vs Charles Best

The Westview Wildcats got a 2-2 tie against the Port Moody Blues in girls field hockey.

Allanah Morawski and Diana Zamani both scored for the Wildcats, with Bayly Jensen assisting on the second goal. Caitlyn Molander played solid defence, while Erianne Boongaling, also playing defence, stepped up and stole many Blues passes.

“The whole team played with intensity and determination,” said coach Kim Carlyle. “They passed the ball well and supported each other and transitioned well between offence and defence.”

She said Daniella DaCosta was a reliable sweeper who set up many scoring opportunities, and Charlotte Riedel and Rebecca Groene worked hard in the midfield to move the ball up.