(Right) Westview Wildcat Naomi Krishna ‘s quick stick checks a Blues player.

Westview Wildcats tie Port Moody Blues 2-2

Game in Maple Ridge on Tuesday vs Charles Best

The Westview Wildcats got a 2-2 tie against the Port Moody Blues in girls field hockey.

Allanah Morawski and Diana Zamani both scored for the Wildcats, with Bayly Jensen assisting on the second goal. Caitlyn Molander played solid defence, while Erianne Boongaling, also playing defence, stepped up and stole many Blues passes.

“The whole team played with intensity and determination,” said coach Kim Carlyle. “They passed the ball well and supported each other and transitioned well between offence and defence.”

She said Daniella DaCosta was a reliable sweeper who set up many scoring opportunities, and Charlotte Riedel and Rebecca Groene worked hard in the midfield to move the ball up.

 

Jane Torres (right) battles with a Port Moody player. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Previous story
Canucks set roster, decline to name captain for 2018-19 season

Just Posted

Starfish program in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows hoping to expand

Two more schools may be added

#PMvotes2018: Pitt Meadows residents pack all-candidates meeting

Residents turned away as venue fills up

#PMvotes2018: Former Katzie chief running for Pitt Meadows council

Susan Miller said she knows the city well

A painting from the heart for a good soul of Maple Ridge

Artist captures Pete in a portrait

News Views: Newspapers

A reminder not just of how much times have changed, but how much good work is still being done.

Nominations open for the second annual Women Influencers Awards

Win tickets to “A Conversation with Ellen” or WE FOR SHE 2018.

Ridge girls picked for Canada Futures team

Will tour U.S. colleges, playing in front of softball scouts

Westview Wildcats tie Port Moody Blues 2-2

Game in Maple Ridge on Tuesday vs Charles Best

UBC Thunderbirds, Grindstone foundation celebrate World Girls’ Hockey Weekend

Event assists foundation, which ensures no girl is left on the sidelines due to financial barriers.

B.C. man fighting to keep two pet cheetahs

Earl Pfeifer, who lives in Crawford Bay, set to appear before appeal board for five-day hearing

Trial of BC father charged in deaths of daughters to be held in Vancouver

Aubrey, 4, and Chloe Berry, 6, found dead on Christmas Day in father Andrew Berry’s apartment in Victoria

B.C. teacher left child alone to pee in dark classroom

Coquitlam elementary school teacher had allowed girl to pee themselves frequently

Refugee claimant guilty of assault for spitting on immigration officer

Incident happened at B.C. border crossing, involving Ronald Dosson

Carbon tax, sales tax breaks finally make B.C. LNG happen

Electric cars, home heat pumps promoted to lower emissions

Most Read