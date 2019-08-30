Surrey’s Justin Sourdif battles for a puck during a Vancouver Giants WHL hockey game last season. (Photo: Chris Relke/Giants)

JUNIOR HOCKEY

WHL Giants begin pre-season on the road, return to Langley Sept. 6

The team’s home-opener is Friday, Sept. 27 against Portland

Pre-season games have begun for Vancouver Giants, who are in Everett at the Angel of the Winds Arena to face Seattle, Portland and Spokane in a trio of daytime battles from Friday to Sunday (Aug. 31 to Sept 1).

The WHL team will return to Langley Events Centre on Friday, Sept. 6 for a pre-season game against Victoria, followed by exhibition matches against Prince George (Sept. 7) and Kamloops (Sept. 8).

The Giants’ 19th season will start for real on Sept. 20, on the road in Prince George.

The team’s home-opener is on Friday, Sept. 27 against Portland. That night, the Giants will raise two new banners to the rafters of the arena in Langley, and fans in attendance will receive mini collectible B.C. Division banners.

The Giants will play 68 regular-season games this season – 34 at home and 34 on the road.

At Langley Events Centre, some promotional games include Trading Post Oktoberfest & Banner Giveaway + Save on Foods Family Sunday on Sept. 29 (free beer tasting and post-game skate) and a Trick Or Suite Night on Oct. 27.

More details are posted at vancouvergiants.com.

• RELATED: Giants fall in Game 7 overtime, Raiders taking WHL and marching on to Memorial Cup in Halifax.

Previous story
Team Canada step closer to Olympics after beating Puerto Rico

Just Posted

Evening on Maple Ridge wharf for overdose victims

Marked International Overdose Awareness Day

Maple Ridge church recovers flags

Gay and transgender pride banners found in park

Man in critical condition after balcony fall in Maple Ridge

Evacuated by air ambulance

Hundreds of children ready for back-to-school thanks to the Salvation Army

The third annual fair took place on Wednesday

Businesses emptied after gas line break

Early Thursday on Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge

VIDEO: Five whales dead after mass stranding in Hawaii

Four whales euthanized after vets determined nothing could save them. Calf found later, not far away

VIDEO: Langley girl, 12, finds missing diamond at the bottom of public pool

The diamond fell out of Christine Hylands’ engagement ring while she was swimming at the pool

Former PM apologizes after ‘rooting’ for hurricane to hit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

Kim Campbell later called her tweet extremely poor in taste

‘Dear thief, you suck’: Abbotsford truck owner pens angry letter to incompetent crook

Truck owner tells thief to ‘find a new skill’ after three failed attempts to steal vehicle

Hells Angels partied with strippers at Lower Mainland rec centre

An internal email showed staff complained after the spring event in Brookswood

Alleged White Rock trafficking operation believed linked to Lower Mainland organized crime

46-year-old arrested after neighbourhood concerns lead police to ground-floor apartment

Girl, 12, gets B.C. government to give Girl Guides same school credits as boys’ groups

Ladysmith Pathfinder Kylar Tennart advocated for changes to the B.C. external credit program

WHL Giants begin pre-season on the road, return to Langley Sept. 6

The team’s home-opener is Friday, Sept. 27 against Portland

B.C. gasoline prices higher, reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

Most Read