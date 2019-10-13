Win and a tie for Maple Ridge secondary

Rambler Nick Mangat (left) fights for a loose ball against a Gleneagle player. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

The Maple Ridge Ramblers senior boys soccer team had a win and a tie in action this week, beating Garibaldi 3-0 and tying Gleneagle of Coquitlam 2-2.

