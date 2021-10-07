Win Vancouver Canucks tickets through Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey and Freshii Maple Ridge

Hockey association unveils a contest for immediate family members of those signed up with the group

Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association (RMMHA) has announced a contest Thursday, that gives people an opportunity to win Vancouver Canucks tickets for Saturday night.

The association said, “Contest Alert! Our friends from our locally owned and operated freshii have generously donated Vancouver Canucks tickets for Saturday night!”

To enter in the contest, participants will need to post of their Rustler athlete on their own timelines that demonstrates one of the three Rustler character traits of Rustler Respect, Rustler Desire or Rustler Pride.

The post would need to include a hashtag of the character trait and @Freshii87MapleRidge would need to be tagged.

Winners will be chosen through a random draw, with one lucky family get selected as the winners.

The contest is open for all registered RMMHA athlete’s’ immediate family members and closes at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8.

