WLA Burrards play tonight in Maple Ridge, Wednesday in Langley

The Burrards are back in action against the Burnaby Lakers tonight in Maple Ridge. (Paul Evans Photography/Special to The News)

It’s the start of back-to-back games for the Maple Ridge Burrards WLA team, who play tonight (July 18) at Cam Neely against the Burnaby Lakers.

Then on July 19, the Burrards will be at the Langley Events Centre to take on the league-leading Thunder. Both games are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

The Burrards lost to the Naniamo Timbermen in Saturday night on Vancouver Island, by a score of 10-6.

Rookie Drew Andre scored twice and was named the third star of the game for the Burrards. Brett Craig, Dylan McIntosh and Will Clayton each had a goal and assist, and Dennon Armstrong scored.

The Timbermen are a tough team, with a record of 10-4 in the Western Lacrosse Association. With the loss, the Burrards fell to 3-9-1 on the year. They have five games left to play, and a small chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

The Burrards won’t be back home at Cam Neely Arena until July 31, when they host the Coquitlam Adanacs at 7 p.m.

