Women’s shooting workshop coming to Pitt Meadows

Outdoor skills workshops for women offered by BC Wildlife Federation

A shooting workshop for women is coming to Pitt Meadows next Saturday, Aug. 26.

Hosted by Thompson Mountain Sporting Association (21791 Ladner Rd.) and Silvercore in Pitt Meadows, women can learn everything they need to know to safely handle, aim, and shoot a firearm. It will run from 9 a.m. to noon.

The BC Wildlife Federation has an ongoing Women Outdoors Skills and Experience Program. It covers a variety of topics that include fishing, archery, foraging for food, hiking, truck trailer hookup, map and navigation skills and more.

The workshops are coming up: There is also a fly casting workshop in Chilliwack on Sept. 10, introduction to archery in Pitt Meadows on Sept. 30, a mushroom foraging workshop in Chilliwack on Oct. 1, and much more.

For more information, or to register, see bcwf.bc.ca

