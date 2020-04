Kanaka Creek Regional Park is an extremely popular area.

Name after Hawaiian settlers who were some of the original construction workers at Fort Langley, the park is a coastal rain forest with beautiful waterfalls and sandstone cliffs.

Salmon-watching is popular at the park’s fish-fence and hatchery.

The park remains open, but with some restrictions, during the COVID-19 crisis. Check this website for more information.

