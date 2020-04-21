Golden Ears’ twin peaks soar above the Fraser Valley. (Submitted Photo/ Black Press Media Files)

Maple Ridge: Golden Ears Provincial Park is highly prized

Hikers, horseback riders, boaters and more flock to one of the biggest parks in B.C.

Golden Ears Provincial Park — one of the largest in all of British Columbia — is dominated by towering twin peaks.

The park’s extensive trail system is used for hiking, horseback rising, camping and boating.

Watersport enthusiasts will like Alouette Lake, which is a popular spot for swimming, windsurfing, water-skiing, canoeing, boating and fishing.

The park has three main campgrounds with more than 400 sites accessible by vehicle. It also has two group campgrounds and some backcountry campsites.

Although Golden Ears Park was closed in April, 2020, due to restrictions imposed over the COVID-19 crisis, check this website for current information about reservations and openings.

British Columbiamaple ridgeTourismtravel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Golden Ears Provincial Park in Maple Ridge is one of B.C.’s busiest. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press Media)

Previous story
Abbotsford: Will this volcano blow its top?

Just Posted

Sharing hope for the community

Local residents are sending in pictures of their personalized Hope For… posters

IN IT TOGETHER: Take time to practise feeling good

Maple Ridge mom wraps 20-part series of wellness columns aimed at helping navigate COVID-19 crisis

Maple Ridge care home latest to report COVID outbreak

Willow Manor reported an outbreak effective Saturday, April 18, according to Fraser Health

LETTER: Conservative MP poses tough question about Canadian economy

Dalton’s comments, while unfortunate, are still valid and top of mind for many

LOOKING BACK: Quarantine back in the day of the Spanish flu kept Maple Ridge safe

When the 1918 epidemic hit Haney, washing hands, respecting isolation rules, and disinfecting helped

Businesses can apply for wage subsidy April 27, calculate payments on new website

Program will provide 75% of each employee’s salary, up to $847 per week

B.C. tree planting season delayed until early May due to COVID-19 precautions

Companies will have to adhere to strict provincial health officer guidelines

B.C. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases near 1,700

The number of patients in hospital is currently 104, with 49 in ICU

B.C. opens up COVID-19 testing to track community infections

If you have symptoms, call doctor or 8-1-1, Bonnie Henry says

COVID-19 world update: Austria plans May opening of shops; Turkey aims for June

Comprehensive world news update, including staggering blow for EU tourism

Feds unveil $350M fund to help charities, non-profits get through pandemic

Money can be used for training, improving COVID-19 response

Canadians trust their family doctor more than the PM on COVID-19, says poll

Fifty-four per cent said they trusted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Rise in homeless tent cities, encampments linked to health confidence: advocate

Homeless populations have different health risk factors than other citizens

B.C. doctor designs special operating room for COVID-19 patients

Design protects patients from wound infection while preventing virus from spreading to nearby areas

Most Read