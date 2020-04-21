Maple Ridge: Golden Ears Provincial Park is highly prized

Hikers, horseback riders, boaters and more flock to one of the biggest parks in B.C.

Golden Ears Provincial Park — one of the largest in all of British Columbia — is dominated by towering twin peaks.

The park’s extensive trail system is used for hiking, horseback rising, camping and boating.

Watersport enthusiasts will like Alouette Lake, which is a popular spot for swimming, windsurfing, water-skiing, canoeing, boating and fishing.

The park has three main campgrounds with more than 400 sites accessible by vehicle. It also has two group campgrounds and some backcountry campsites.

Although Golden Ears Park was closed in April, 2020, due to restrictions imposed over the COVID-19 crisis, check this website for current information about reservations and openings.

