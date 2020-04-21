Maple Ridge: You and your dog will love frolicking in this park

Jerry Sulina Park: Water access, an off-leash park and it’s a great start way to access dyke trails

Snow capped mountains and beautiful sunshine make for a great day at Jerry Sulina Park in Maple Ridge. (Phil Melnychuk/ Black Press Media file photo)

Snow capped mountains and beautiful sunshine make for great hiking and biking at Jerry Sulina Park in Maple Ridge. The popular park features fishing, cycling and walking trails, wildlife viewing and boat access.

“Enjoy a pleasant stroll on the dykes, starting at this beautiful rural park,” says the city of Maple Ridge. “Your dog will love the off-leash dog park area complete with water access and tall grass to play in.”

Check this website for more info about the extensive trail network in the Maple Ridge area.

British Columbiamaple ridgeTourismtravel