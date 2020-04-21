Snow capped mountains and beautiful sunshine make for a great day at Jerry Sulina Park in Maple Ridge. (Phil Melnychuk/ Black Press Media file photo)

Maple Ridge: You and your dog will love frolicking in this park

Jerry Sulina Park: Water access, an off-leash park and it’s a great start way to access dyke trails

Snow capped mountains and beautiful sunshine make for great hiking and biking at Jerry Sulina Park in Maple Ridge. The popular park features fishing, cycling and walking trails, wildlife viewing and boat access.

“Enjoy a pleasant stroll on the dykes, starting at this beautiful rural park,” says the city of Maple Ridge. “Your dog will love the off-leash dog park area complete with water access and tall grass to play in.”

Check this website for more info about the extensive trail network in the Maple Ridge area.

British Columbiamaple ridgeTourismtravel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abbotsford: Will this volcano blow its top?
Next story
Kanaka Creek: Waterfalls, fish, sandstone and fun at this regional park

Just Posted

Sharing hope for the community

Local residents are sending in pictures of their personalized Hope For… posters

IN IT TOGETHER: Take time to practise feeling good

Maple Ridge mom wraps 20-part series of wellness columns aimed at helping navigate COVID-19 crisis

Maple Ridge care home latest to report COVID outbreak

Willow Manor reported an outbreak effective Saturday, April 18, according to Fraser Health

LETTER: Conservative MP poses tough question about Canadian economy

Dalton’s comments, while unfortunate, are still valid and top of mind for many

LOOKING BACK: Quarantine back in the day of the Spanish flu kept Maple Ridge safe

When the 1918 epidemic hit Haney, washing hands, respecting isolation rules, and disinfecting helped

Businesses can apply for wage subsidy April 27, calculate payments on new website

Program will provide 75% of each employee’s salary, up to $847 per week

COVID-19: Shelter-seeking B.C. homeless group resorts to sleeping in graveyard

People to camp near Parksville church at night as group looks for assistance

44% of B.C. residents think pre-COVID-19 conditions won’t return until fall: poll

73% say they’ll get a vaccine when one is made

Two planes from China forced to arrive in Canada empty of supplies: PM

Trudeau said there are limits to how long an aircraft is allowed to wait on the ground in China

B.C. tree planting season delayed until early May due to COVID-19 precautions

Companies will have to adhere to strict provincial health officer guidelines

B.C. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases near 1,700

The number of patients in hospital is currently 104, with 49 in ICU

B.C. opens up COVID-19 testing to track community infections

If you have symptoms, call doctor or 8-1-1, Bonnie Henry says

COVID-19 world update: Austria plans May opening of shops; Turkey aims for June

Comprehensive world news update, including staggering blow for EU tourism

Feds unveil $350M fund to help charities, non-profits get through pandemic

Money can be used for training, improving COVID-19 response

Most Read