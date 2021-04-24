Mealshare’s annual food fundraiser festival, Poutine With Purpose, continues through May 1 in three Western Canadian cities: Victoria, Vancouver and Calgary, as well as Hamilton, Ont. In Victoria, the Very Good Butcher offers a Plant-Based Poutine – housemade cashew-based cheeze curds with an exceptional homemade gravy topped with cheeze shreds and green onions.

Mealshare’s annual food fundraiser festival, Poutine With Purpose, continues through May 1 in three Western Canadian cities: Victoria, Vancouver and Calgary, as well as Hamilton, Ont. In Victoria, the Very Good Butcher offers a Plant-Based Poutine – housemade cashew-based cheeze curds with an exceptional homemade gravy topped with cheeze shreds and green onions.

Dig in, guilt-free: This Poutine has Purpose!

Mealshare’s annual food fundraiser continues to May 1 in Victoria, Greater Vancouver and Calgary.

French fries, rich gravy and tangy cheese curds … can a Canadian treat get any better?

It can when local chefs get creative with the delicious base … and when the results help provide healthy meals for children in need.

Mealshare’s annual food fundraiser festival, Poutine With Purpose, continues through May 1 in three Western Canadian cities: Victoria, Vancouver and Calgary.

Joining the trio this year, and sharing the Mealshare message in Central Canada, is Hamilton, Ont.

Why Poutine With Purpose? For every poutine sold at the participating restaurants during the annual event, a simple, healthy meal is provided to a local youth in need through Mealshare charity partners.

Chefs are challenged to dream up and dish up a feature poutine for the week — from the traditional, to the creative, to the unusual – it’s poutine with purpose.

For Calgary diners, choose from more than 40 options, ranging from a Short Rib Vindaloo Poutine from Bitter Sisters Brewery to Vegan Streets’ Vegan Carne Asada Portobello Poutine – crisp Kennebec potato fries, shredded vegan cheddar, savoury poutine gravy, asada-marinated portobello mushroom “steak,” grilled red cabbage, pico de gallo and chunky guacamole.

Greater Vancouver brings another nine selections, ranging from Patina Brewing’s famous Pulled Pork Poutine (pork smoked in-house for 10 hours, topped with smoked in-house garlic mayo and pickled veg), to the Wok Box in Surrey, Abbostford and New Westminister, where the Tokyo Beef Poutine boasts sweet teriyaki beef served over golden fries and drizzled with lime aioli.

For Mealshare’s annual Poutine with Purpose event, LURE Restaurant and Bar presents its Pulled Pork Poutine – house-smoked pulled pork, Kennebec fries tossed with fresh Armstrong, B.C. cheese curds, finished with Lure’s chicken-duck gravy.

For Mealshare’s annual Poutine with Purpose event, LURE Restaurant and Bar presents its Pulled Pork Poutine – house-smoked pulled pork, Kennebec fries tossed with fresh Armstrong, B.C. cheese curds, finished with Lure’s chicken-duck gravy.

In Victoria, the delicious possibilities include everything from Deadbeetz Burgers’ Classic Poutine – fries, gravy and cheese curds topped with peas – to Confit Duck Poutine from the Q Veranda at the Empress: rosemary-parm fries, squeaky cheese curds and duck gravy.

Since 2013, events in Victoria, Vancouver and Calgary have sold more than 35,000 poutines in support of Mealshare. That’s 35,000 healthy meals for youth in need!

Darcy’s Pub Westshore offers its BBQ Brisket Poutine – crispy beer battered fries, real cheese curds, house-made brisket gravy, and 12-hour braised shredded beef brisket, topped with a spicy barbecue drizzle and fried buttermilk onions.

Darcy’s Pub Westshore offers its BBQ Brisket Poutine – crispy beer battered fries, real cheese curds, house-made brisket gravy, and 12-hour braised shredded beef brisket, topped with a spicy barbecue drizzle and fried buttermilk onions.

How does Poutine With Purpose work?

No tickets are necessary, just an appetite for delicious goodness.

  1. Explore the participating restaurants in your city at poutinewithpurpose.com
  2. Select the poutine you’d like to try
  3. Dig in and enjoy, knowing you’ve helped a local youth in need

Visit poutinewithpurpose.com to learn more and take some home to enjoy!

Plan your future adventures throughout the West Coast at westcoasttraveller.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @thewestcoasttraveller. And for the top West Coast Travel stories of the week delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our weekly Armchair Traveller newsletter!

AlbertaBritish ColumbiaCalgaryFoodVancouverVictoriawct-intro

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue were conducting training operations at Gold Creek Falls when a firefighter broke their leg on April 14. (Eileen Robinson photo - Special to The News)
Person stranded on sandbar after going over falls in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge fire and B.C. Ambulance attend water rescue in Golden Ears park

(Neil Corbett/The News)
COVID-19 hits Maple Ridge city hall

Changes to public access will begin on Monday

A recent meeting of UPlan on the topic of mental health. (The News files)
Maple Ridge students to be featured on Toronto podcast

Sunday’s live stream will be on youth mental health

Educators in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will be getting a COVID-19 vaccination after being deemed a higher priority. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)
Educators in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows getting the jab

Fraser Health says vaccinations coming, many teachers already getting it by age

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Credit union voting criticized as un-democratic

Long-time credit union member concerned about forced voting method

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada buys 65M Pfizer booster shots for protection against COVID-19 variants

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the deal with Pfizer includes options to add 30 million doses in both 2022 and 2023, and an option for 60 million doses in 2024

Antipsychotics, benzodiazepines and high-potency opioids pose a risk to drivers in the province, according to results of a new UBC study led by Dr. Jeff Brubacher. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
Researchers identify the most dangerous prescriptions for B.C. drivers

It appears that antipsychotics, benzodiazepines and high-potency opioids increase crash risks by up to 35%, according to a new study

An officer with Traffic Services was shocked when his in-car radar unit captured a northbound Corvette travelling at more than double the 120 km/hr speed limit, registering with an unbelievable speed of 243 km/hr. (BC RCMP)
Corvette clocked at 243 kilometres per hour on the Coquihalla

A Traffic Services officer was shocked when his radar unit captured a northbound Corvette travelling at more than double the speed limit

Expectant British Columbians are only prioritized for a vaccine if they also have a serious heart condition – congenital or acquired – that requires them to see a cardiac specialist during their pregnancy. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)
Pregnant Ontarians move up vaccine priority list, while British Columbians wait their turn

B.C. only prioritizing pregnant people who also have serious heart condition

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Local police and fire departments have expressed concerns as members are still waiting for COVID-19 vaccines. (Black Press Media file photo)
Some B.C. firefighters, police left searching for leftover COVID-19 vaccines

Departments still waiting despite being identified as a priority, leadership concerned about safety

Dez Young says he has gone up to 16 days without food while staying at the Victoria General Hospital, because no one is available to change his feeding tube. (Courtesy of Arabella Young)
Flawed system leaves 19-year-old starving for weeks at Victoria hospital

Dez Young has gone up to 16 days without food, waiting for his feeding tube to be replaced

Just hours after the new travel restrictions went into effect, E-Comm put out a public statement Friday (April 23) asking people to stop calling emergency operators with travel questions. (Unsplash)
911 operators fielding calls from people confused about B.C.’s new travel restrictions

‘911 is for emergencies only,’ says E-Comm, hours after a provincewide ban on non-essential travel took effect

A horse on Yale Road West in Chilliwack peeks out from its shelter at the rainy weather on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Monday, April 26 is Help a Horse Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of April 25 to May 1

Help a Horse Day, Naked Gardening Day, Hairball Awareness Day are all coming up this week

Most Read