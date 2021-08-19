Online gift, gear and getaway auction boosts BC fish and wildlife conservation

Proceeds from the B.C. Wildlife Federation’s second annual online auction will support conservation initiatives around the province. BCWF photo.

From a fully guided fishing charter for two to a stay-and-play golf getaway at Fairmont Hot Springs Resort, there’s a lot to love in the B.C. Wildlife Federation’s second annual online auction!

For the hiking enthusiast, there’s a lifetime membership to AllTrails Pro, while new hunters will appreciate the lifetime BCWF membership with CORE course and manual – a $1,275 value! Beautiful framed pieces of art, outdoor gear, bungee jumping and all manner of getaways and outdoor pursuits are all among the more than 50 lots to bid on through Aug. 29.

Better yet, all the proceeds will support BCWF’s conservation initiatives around the province.

The annual auction moved online last year, raising more than $20,000. This year, the BCWF is aiming even higher, raising vital funds to protect and conserve B.C.’s fish, wildlife and habitat for the benefit of present and future generations.

“Through your generosity we’ll be able to continue to run our numerous events, programs and initiatives that are dedicated to engaging the public in conservation education and outreach activities,” says Kimberley Kelly, the Federation’s Manager, Marketing and Communications.

Simply visit bcwf.bc.ca/2021-online-auction to link to the auction site and browse the items up for bid. And don’t forget to check back often asinformation on auction lots is incrementally.

Bidding closes at 8 p.m. PST on Sunday, Aug. 29.

BCWF leads programs, workshops and initiatives that engage communities, teach conservation stewardship and outdoor skills, and restore habitats across the province. BCWF photo.

The BCWF has been providing a voice for conservation for more than 60 years, and now represents over 100 member clubs and 43,000 individual members across the province.

The federation works on behalf of all British Columbians to ensure the sound management of BC’s fish, wildlife, habitat, and outdoor recreational resources. In addition to leading many programs, workshops and initiatives that engage communities, teach conservation stewardship and outdoor skills, and restore habitats across the province, BCWF has reached more than 10,000 youth through programs engaging young leaders and conservation stewards.

To learn more, visit bcwf.bc.ca/2021-online-auction

British ColumbiaConservationfishingOutdoors and Recreationwct-introWildlife