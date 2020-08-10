Stay local, play local in your home-away-from-home on wheels!

RVing really checks all the boxes when it comes to safe, fun summer travel, and with Fraserway RV, there’s no better time to try out!

With international destinations off the summer calendar for most, and others preferring to avoid large centres even here at home, it comes as little surprise that RVing is enjoying a surge in popularity.

And what new enthusiasts are discovering is what converts have loved about RVing for years – it really checks all the boxes when it comes to safe, fun summer travel:

Stay local, play local: We live in a beautiful part of the world with opportunities to explore mountains, lakes, beaches and deserts – spaces people travel from around the globe to see. Slow down and explore all that we have right here in the safety of your RV. Your travels are self-contained. Because you can bring virtually everything with you, there’s little need to interact with others in the community you’re visiting, keeping them – and you – safer. “Your RV is much more than a room – it’s your kitchen, dining room, shower and washroom all in one,” notes Amanda Henschell, from Fraserway RV. And with everything from smaller trailers to grand, fully-appointed motorhomes, there’s a price and a floorplan to suit just about everyone! It’s good for you. By enjoying the great outdoors, exploring nature and taking in some of the country’s most spectacular landscapes, you’re able to recharge and support your mental and physical health. Reconnect with family. You want to visit family and friends, but need to maintain a safe distance for yourself, and your loved ones. An RV lets you enjoy their company, at a safe distance, without having to impose on their hospitality in their home. Peace of mind. Not only do you have the peace of mind that comes from having 13 Fraserway RV dealerships across Canada, but all rentals and sales come with a cross-Canada on-road support service, letting you travel with confidence.

“I used to RV with my parents and grandparents, but working with Fraserway RV has definitely given me a new appreciation for having your home-away-from-home on wheels – you can go and literally take the kitchen sink,” Henschell says.

Not sure if the RV lifestyle is for you? Try renting first! Five Fraserway RV locations offer RV rentals, giving you a taste of RV travel before you commit to your own home-on-wheels. None of the RVs on the rental fleet is more than three years old and better yet, all you need to pack are your clothes, personal items, food and that summer page-turner you’ve been waiting to read!

“An RV rental is a turn-key way to travel – we can outfit it with all the necessities, from the towels to dishes and cutlery,” Henschell says, adding that whether purchasing or renting, you’ll receive a full orientation to get you on the road quickly and safely.

To encourage locals to explore their own backyard, Fraserway RV is offering a summer rental special, including 25 per cent off a nightly rental and kilometre packages, and if you’re looking at buying, Fraserway RV has a $110 million Fleet Blowout sale on now with historically low pricing and 3.99 per cent interest rates OAC

To learn more about the possibilities for your vacation home on wheels, visit fraserway.com/hometown-tourist

