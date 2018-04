The BC Lottery Corporation says the ticket matched all six winning numbers for the 6/49

Whoever bought a lottery ticket in the Lower Mainland is $30 million richer – and may not know it yet.

BC Lottery 6/49 results for the April 25 draw says a ticket bought in Coquitlam matched all six numbers, equaling to a $30.5-million windfall.

The winning numbers are: 10, 14, 15, 16, 40, 46. The bonus number is 6.

