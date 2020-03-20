40 things to do at home during the coronavirus pandemic

Building a pillow fort can be next on your to-do list. Photo from Pond5 Stock Media.

Make the most of your time at home with these ideas.

To help further prevent the spread of Covid-19, many are social distancing by staying close to home.

Black Press Media has put together 50 ideas to make the most of your time while self-isolating.

Good eats equal good times

Try a new recipe. Try a new pasta bake, stew, or bake some mini pizzas with the family.

Breakfast for dinner. Get a family assembly line going to make pancakes, eggs, fruits, bacon…get creative with it.

Host an international dinner date. This can be a good opportunity to learn about the culture and cuisine of different countries. From butter chicken, enchiladas, lasagna, have a new dish for each night!

Film a cooking show . Prepare your family favourites and the video will definitely be something to look back on.

Bake and decorate. From chewy chocolate cookies, fluffy sponge cake, to fudge brownies, have and an evening of baking.

Cocktail party . Become the master of your own unique drink. Have a competition at home to see who's the best mixologist.

Chicken wing night. Put different flavours to the test. Hot? Honey garlic? BBQ?

Support local business

Purchase an e-gift card. Small efforts like this can significantly help support local businesses

Share your favourite local business pages. Get the word out on your social media. Perhaps family, friends, and online followers may consider buying from local businesses as well.

Say thanks. Send messages of appreciation to local businesses and show some support during this challenging time.

Family fun

Build a pillow fort. Get the pillows, chairs, sofas, and sheets together, make some popcorn and have a movie night.

Read a book together. Do popcorn reading with the family giving each other turns to read different parts.

Scavenger Hunt. Give some clues to find the ultimate prize. Stash some good treats around the house and backyard.

Paint a canvas or the walls in your house. Get a canvas, find some inspiration and do a beautiful bold painting to add a colourful touch to your home. Bob Ross paint night is definitely a fun option. If not a canvas perhaps it's finally time to paint that feature wall or change up the colour in your living room.

Family Photo Day. If everyone's home so why not have a picture day at home? Print the photos and add them to an album. Dress up in fun outfits, strike some poses, and don't forget the props.

Runway Ready. Have a family fashion show.

Get Groovin. Who's got the best moves? Put it to the test with a dance party.

Start a giant puzzle. Putting together 1000 pieces will be sure to keep you occupied.

Movie or Show Marathon. Now is the time to watch everything you have missed out on or avoided.

Plan ahead

Opportunity search. Now is a productive time to look for potential employers, internship opportunities, scholarships, update resumes, or portfolios.

Brand yourself . Make a website, design a logo, reach out to local digital marketing and branding freelancers to plan for your future business plans. Or re-brand your Instagram profile or business page.

Research for your next vehicle. Perhaps you have been considering purchasing a new car. Do some research into what you are looking for and your budget. Check out Today's Drive to find vehicles near you.

Future schooling. Look for future schooling options such as which program you want to pursue and where.

Search for a new home. Perhaps you have been wanting to move. Take some time to explore the type of home and area you are looking for.

Work on financial planning. Think of ways to save and make more money for the rest of this year.

Think of ways to save and make more money for the rest of this year.

For you

Journal. Check-in with yourself and journal. Take some time to reflect on your future goals, career aspirations, mental and physical health.

Scrapbook. Print out some of your best moments and get crafty by scrapbooking.

Dear Future Me. Write a letter to your future self.

Vision board. Find some magazines, newspapers, scissors, glue and get crafty about your future goals.

Touch up your office space. Our office is where we spend hours working diligently. Clean it up, order new furniture, work on some decor ideas and projects.

Write letters of appreciation. In challenging times brighten anyone's day with a simple message of appreciation.

Home spa-day. Buy some face masks, or have fun making them with natural ingredients around the house. Or take a relaxing bath.

Start a new book or podcast. Cozy up and have a good read or listen.

Knit or crochet. Make something new for your closet.

Spring cleaning

Garage sale prep. De-clutter your home, store the items you no longer need in some boxes for a future garage sale.

Sort the closet. Sift through your clothes and pick out what you can donate

Clean your vehicle. Many of our vehicles have put up with tough winter conditions and now it's time to freshen them up for spring.

Polish Up! Bring the shine back in your home by polishing your floors.

Fix the fixer-uppers. Get out the tools and fix up the door hinges, loose cabinets, broken tiles and more.

Pamper your pet. Give your pet a fresh bath. Pets need a spa day too.

Get active

Meditate. Do an online yoga class on Youtube. Or put on some calm music, sit or lie comfortably, close your eyes and focus on your breathing.

Dance. Learn a new dance or choreograph a dance routine…because why not!

Routine. Set up 30 minutes a day to work out.

Go on a hike. The fresh outdoors can uplift your mood, give some exercise, and offer a change of environment.

Play games

Hide and Seek

Charades

Board games

Jenga

Hold a day-long Wii tournament

Karaoke Night

If you have more ideas. Let us know in the comments.

