5 to start your day

Motorcyclist airlifted after crash in Abbotsford, watering restrictions in effect May 1 and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Tuesday, April 30.

1. Surrey RCMP investigating alleged kidnapping attempt

Surrey RCMP are investigating after a video posted on social media appears to show a truck driver attempting to grab a woman as she was walking in South Surrey. See more >

2. Motorcyclist airlifted after crash in Abbotsford

The rider was taken to a waiting air ambulance at Abbotsford Regional Hospital and then transported to the Royal Columbian Hospital’s trauma centre. His current condition is not known. See more >

3. Watering restrictions in effect May 1 in Metro Vancouver

Stage one restrictions allow lawn watering at even-numbered addresses on Wednesdays and Saturdays between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. Odd-numbered addresses can water on Thursdays and Sundays between the same times. See more >

4. RCMP say Aldergrove deck collapse no longer a criminal matter

At least one person was rushed to hospital by air ambulance, and almost 40 other people – ranging from ages 15 to 83 – suffered injuries that were treated in hospital or at the scene. See more >

5. Agassiz dairy farmer speaks out against Abbotsford pig protest

“The issue here is that the activists feel like they can invade private property and trespass on someone’s property — usually the farmers have their home there as well — and can dictate what happens,” said Julaine Treur, of Agassiz’s Creekside Dairy. See more >