5 to start your day

Thousands without power in the Fraser Valley, one tent destroyed in Maple Ridge fire and more

One man dead after targeted shooting in Abbotsford: police

Police continue to gather evidence following the killing on Thursday afternoon, after the man’s body was found in a field. See more >

Thousands without power due to winter storm in Fraser Valley

Close to 9,000 customers in the Fraser Valley are waking up to no power this morning, following a winter storm that Environment Canada is warning will continue today. See more >

Good morning everyone! Please use caution while driving this morning. Some branches have fallen on the road due to the heavy ice and we have reports of black ice in certain areas. Be safe out there! — Abbotsford Police (@AbbyPoliceDept) December 29, 2017

Emergency crews battle tent city blaze in Maple Ridge

A fire Thursday morning burned one tent and damaged another, officials said. See more >

End is near for B.C. medical premiums

A break of $900 a year for average working couples is set to take effect Jan. 1, meanwhile other taxes are going up. See more >

Founder of Langley ‘Hope After Stroke’ group pleads for help after funding loss

Donation shortage from this past summer’s Cruise-In will likely force stroke recovery group to cut some services. See more >