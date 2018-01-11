5 to start your day

Snowfall warnings issued for Fraser Valley, site picked for Maple Ridge modular housing and more

1. Winter storm warning, snowfall warning in effect for Fraser Valley

Wednesday’s winter storm watch turned into a full-on warning Thursday morning, with 20 to 30 centimetres of snow forecast before the storm passes. See more >

2. Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson won’t seek reelection this fall

In what he called one of the “hardest decisions” of his life, Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson says he will not be running for reelection. See more >

3. Site picked for housing to help homeless in Maple Ridge

The province, according to reports on Wednesday, is spending $3.6 million to purchase property on Burnett Street, just north of Lougheed Highway in the downtown area, for 40 new supportive housing units and relocation of up to 40 shelter beds. See more >

4. Cost coverage of abortion pill doesn’t improve rural access

Lack of ultrasound access makes access to the pill less of a victory. See more >

5. Aldergrove police raid nets stolen cars, drugs

A Maple Ridge man was arrested by Langley Mounties last week after police raided an Abbotsford property and found stolen vehicles and drugs. See more >

B.C. girls get a step up in the navy and coast guard

UPDATED: Site picked for housing to help homeless in Maple Ridge

Salvation Army to operate 40-bed supportive housing and 40-bed emergency shelter facility off Haney Bypass.

UPDATE: Police with guns drawn in east Maple Ridge

Looking for someone near 18 Pastures golf course

Maple Ridge mother’s blog real-life glimpse into harsh reality of cancer

Jennifer Montgomery-Lay finds strength in words while helping her daughter in her fight against brain cancer

Real estate market still hot, despite soaring prices for detached homes

South of Fraser, South Surrey/White Rock, Surrey, Cloverdale, and Langley among million-dollar club

UPDATE: Severe backups at Ridge Meadows Hospital due to flu season

Hospitals in the Lower Mainland experiencing high volumes of patients and long wait times

No more Saturday night bingo at Chances Maple Ridge

Patrons worried beginning of end for bingo; not so, says Chances

Does your pet dread going to the vet?

B.C. SPCA launches new program to help ease anxiety in pets at the vet clinic

Brule, Raymond, Roy among former NHL veterans named to men’s Olympic team

Hockey Canada has unveiled the team that will go for a third straight Olympic men’s hockey gold medal

Kids taken in seconds when truck stolen from parking lot in central B.C.

“I just felt dead inside,” says mom of kids abducted from Barriere mall

‘Hold the sugar, hold the cream, Tim Hortons don’t be mean,’ protesters chant

Protesters angry after some workers asked to take unpaid breaks to offset minimum wage raise

Ronning’s hat trick not enough as Giants fall in OT

Vancouver hockey club has just two regulation losses in past 18 games

Royal B.C. Museum nominates Indigenous music collection for UNESCO program

Ida Halpern was passionate about the songs of British Columbia’s Indigenous people

Male MPs, staff are bystanders to sexual misconduct, former staffer says

A staffer recalls when an NDP MP kissed her on the job

