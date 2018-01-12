A child plays in the snow in Chilliwack. (@am_hurley/Instagram)

5 to start your day

Snow closes schools in Chilliwack, a minor hockey team is being sued over hotel damage, and more

1. Snow day for Chilliwack schools due to weather

Inclement weather is keeping kids at home on Friday in School District 33. See more >

2. Lawsuit claims Abbotsford hockey players caused $200,000 in hotel damage

Coastal Hospitality is suing the Abbotsford Minor Hockey Association, a coach, players and parents. See more >

3. Boy, 16, arrested for attempted robbery at knifepoint

A 17-year-old girl was attacked in the Auguston area of Abbotsford. See more >

4. Bitten-off fingers, thrown excrement: B.C. prison guard assaults on the rise

The union representing prison guards says B.C. is the only province where corrections officers can be left alone with dozens of inmates in a living unit. See more >

5. B.C. pair accused in ‘honour killing’ want extradition set aside permanently

Maple Ridge woman Jassi Sidhu was killed in 2000 in India. Her mother and uncle are alleged to have conspired to commit the murder. See more >


