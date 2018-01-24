5 to start your day

10 Safeways in Lower Mainland to close, B.C. Liberal candidates debate in Vancouver and more

B.C. Liberal leadership candidates get one last prime-time pitch

The six candidates were in Vancouver Tuesday night, in on last square-off before the 60,000 Liberal members vote or their next party leader. See more >

Delta Police seek witnesses after pedestrian struck in Tsawwassen hit-and-run

Police say a Ford Ranger pickup, possibly dark green, stopped before allegedly fleeing the scene. See more >

10 Safeways in Lower Mainland to close

Locations in Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey, Coquitlam, Richmond and Mission slated to shut, and Sobeys – the owner of the supermarkets – says jobs will be lost. See more >

TransLink reveals universal fare gates for transit users with disabilities

Gates are opened and closed automatically using a radio-frequency identification card, instead of a Compass Card. See more >

Pictures show how the ice storm of 1935 paralyzed the Fraser Valley

This last few months of ice and stow have wreaked havoc on parts of the region, and we compare the newest storms with photos from the great ice storm o 1935. See more >

Pictures show how the ice storm of 1935 paralyzed the Fraser Valley

Just Posted

Maple Ridge pooch spends agonizing minutes in wildlife trap

Owner finds her on the floor, with jaws around its neck

‘Fire at train yard could happen in Pitt Meadows’

Pitt Meadows councillors concerned about rail activity after PoCo fire.

News Views: Whistle-stop

For anyone who doesn’t already know, there was a big fire at… Continue reading

Counter-petition for Maple Ridge rec projects ‘like something out of Russia’

Resident says it’s too tough to vote no to a project

Letter: time for a change #MeToo

I was in my mid-teens when I was grabbed from behind by a stranger.

Tsunami warnings 101: Canada

Here are some things to know about tsunami alerts in Canada and how they work

Feds clarify LGBTQ and abortions rights attestation for summer jobs funding

The Liberal government has clarified what it would mean for organizations seeking youth summer job funding to prove they respect reproductive and other rights

Cara’s Keg acquisition latest move in restaurant industry consolidation

Cara Operations Ltd.’s deal to buy The Keg restaurants is the latest consolidation move in an industry dominated by three operators

Trudeau applying pressure on U.S. in NAFTA talks

PM Trudeau applying pressure on U.S. in NAFTA talks, says Wilbur Ross

Vandals damage Field of Dreams site in eastern Iowa

A vandal caused thousands of dollars in damage to the Field of Dreams by driving a vehicle onto the site made famous by the 1989 movie.

Rail conductor involved in Banff crash fired again for social media posts

Stephanie Katelnikoff, 28, said most of her Facebook feed actually pertains to her charity work

All snowfall warnings for B.C. mountain passes rescinded, but one

Snowfall warning Highway 3 - Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

Castlegar homicide victim identified

The victim was 38-year-old Jordan Workman of Castlegar, B.C.

