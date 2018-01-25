5 to start your day

Man dies in accident at Richmond Extreme Air Park, police chief voices issue with pot rules and more

1. Victoria man dies in accident at Richmond Extreme Air Park

Jay Greenwood of Victoria was jumping into a foam pit when he sustained serious injuries, and witnesses are questioning the safety protocols in place. See more >

2. Abbotsford schools might shorten spring break

The reason? Teachers’ grievance. The decision will come in February. See more >

3. Police investigate ‘suspicious’ disappearance of Vancouver mom

Su Yi Liang, 37, was reported missing by her father on Jan. 10, after she failed to pick-up her children from school. See more >

4. North Delta grow op shows problems with overlapping pot rules

The grow-op had 448 more plants than it was allowed, but chief says there may be no repercussions. See more >

5. Time stands still for Chilliwack’s famously incorrect clock

An iconic clock tower famously known for giving the wrong time faced ice and wind damage recently – now telling no time at all. See more >