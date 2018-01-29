5 to start your day

1. Heavy rain advisory for Lower Mainland

The River Forecast Centre issues a high streamflow advisory for the south coast. See more >

2. Two incidents cause Highway 1 delays in Surrey

Rainy Monday commute already seeing delays. See more >

3. ICBC projects $1.3-billion deficit this year

“In recent months, we have seen the emergence of many more, large and extremely costly claims, which run into hundreds of thousands of dollars each,” ICBC said. See more >

4. Vancouver nightclub employee dies after early-morning fight

Police say Kalwinder Thind, 23, stepped in to break up a fight but died of injuries. See more >

5. Fix B.C.’s outdated property tax system, Abbotsford mayor urges

Henry Braun bemoans tax bill increases after surge in home values hit multi-family market. See more >


Council looking at YMCA running new Albion Community Centre

Talks underway with school board too, for 104th Avenue site

Heavy rain advisory for Lower Mainland

High streamflow advisory, issued by the River Forecast Centre for the South Coast.

Petition critical of how police are handling murder investigation

Jason Dhaliwal gunned down in Abbotsford on Jan. 19

UPDATE: Expect more delays on the Mission Bridge as pothole repairs continue

Southbound traffic still crawling along as right lane closed until at least noon

On Cooking: Thoughts on live lobster boiling

Switzerland planning to ban the boiling of live lobsters.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

BCHL Today: Merritt Centennials steal points in Wenatchee

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

B.C. cracks down on illegal ride hailing services, fines drivers

Investigation of Longmao, Udi Kuaiche, U Drop, RaccoonGo, GoKabu, Dingdang Carpool and AO Rideshare

Super moon, lunar eclipse, king tides combine for powerful event Wednesday

There will be a super blue blood moon on Wednesday and a total lunar eclipse, events that by themselves are not uncommon but combined they make for a spectacular night for skywatchers in Western Canada.

Bruno Mars has a magical night at Grammys, winning 6 for 6

The 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden was held on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York

Suspected serial killer targeting Toronto gay community facing more murder charges

Bruce McArthur now facing five murder charges related to men missing from Toronto gay village

Langley man named deputy BC Conservative leader

Ran for party in 2017

Team B.C. drops to 1-2 record at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Nanaimo based team will face Team Quebec on Monday in Penticton

