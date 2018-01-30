5 to start your day

Body of missing kayaker found in Capilano river
North Vancouver RCMP say they received a call about a kayaker in distress on the swollen and fast-moving river on Monday afternoon. See more >
Search for North Vancouver male kayaker is now a recovery operation. Emergency crews are dealing with darkness and swift water conditions. Further media updates will be made as this recovery unfolds.
— North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) January 30, 2018
Family says murder victim was not involved in gangs or drugs
Friends and family of Abbotsford’s Jason Dhaliwal say they are at a loss to determine who would want to kill the hard-working 24-year-old. See more >
Police seek cellphone video of fatal Vancouver nightclub fight
“This incident appears to be an isolated fight, fueled by alcohol, that got out of hand,” police said. See more >
‘Frightening’ to hear Grade 6 not early enough for gang intervention: Surrey mayor
Mayor’s Gang Task Force heard from researchers and educators on Monday that Grade 6 might not be early enough for anti-gang education. See more >
Hundreds line up for homeless shelter info session in Maple Ridge
A forum looking to hear from Maple Ridge residents about the latest shelter proposal drew hundreds. See more >