5 to start your day

Body of missing kayaker found in Capilano river

North Vancouver RCMP say they received a call about a kayaker in distress on the swollen and fast-moving river on Monday afternoon.

Family says murder victim was not involved in gangs or drugs

Friends and family of Abbotsford's Jason Dhaliwal say they are at a loss to determine who would want to kill the hard-working 24-year-old.

Police seek cellphone video of fatal Vancouver nightclub fight

"This incident appears to be an isolated fight, fueled by alcohol, that got out of hand," police said.

‘Frightening’ to hear Grade 6 not early enough for gang intervention: Surrey mayor

Mayor's Gang Task Force heard from researchers and educators on Monday that Grade 6 might not be early enough for anti-gang education.

Hundreds line up for homeless shelter info session in Maple Ridge

A forum looking to hear from Maple Ridge residents about the latest shelter proposal drew hundreds.

WATCH: B.C. man captures images of large orca pod near Sechelt

UPDATE: ‘No drug or alcohol use in the proposed new Maple Ridge homeless shelter’

BC Conservatives call for auto insurance co-op

Maple Ridge drivers facing higher costs for coverage

Katzie voting in new council in three weeks

Two people seeking top spot for reserve near Pitt Meadows

Cops tell Maple Ridge kids, to be careful online, always

Sexting is illegal, and what’s posted can be easily made public

Letter: Advocate for the re-opening of Riverview

Nothing the Salvation Army, nor the City of Maple Ridge does will be a solution.

UPDATE: Section of Maple Ridge road reopened after flooding

Heavy rains subsided, road opened at 9 p.m. Monday

Ontario gymnastics coach accused of sexual misconduct also coached in B.C., group says

Scott McFarlane charged after allegedly sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl

Shaw offers severance packages to thousands of employees

The company is looking to scale down due to changing consumer trends

Giants hosting Hitmen, dogs

Game will see funds collected for Langley Animal Protection Society

New Brunswick running 11th straight deficit and increasing net debt

The Fraser Institute said it’s time New Brunswick cuts spending and starts to address the net debt.

Province proposes more regulations for oil transport, spill response

Government looks to increase restrictions on diluted bitumen transportation by pipeline or rail

Halifax council debates immediate removal of Edward Cornwallis statue

Days after Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq chiefs called for the statue to be taken down, councillors debate city’s controversial founder

Governor orders criminal probe of Texas gymnastics ranch

Greg Abbott has ordered a criminal investigation into claims that former doctor Larry Nassar abused some of his victims at the Texas ranch that was the training ground for U.S. women’s gymnastics

Man arrested after tires slashed, buildings damaged in Coquitlam

Acts included spray painting buildings, scratching vehicles with keys and slashing tires

