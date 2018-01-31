White Rock mudslide destroys resident’s backyard (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)

5 to start your day

Driver suffering overdose involved in Langley crash, White Rock mudslide causes evacuations and more

Driver suffering drug overdose involved in Langley crash

Firefighters reported the driver of the first vehicle was unresponsive and not breathing but with a pulse, and paramedics administered nalaxone. See more >

‘Urgent care’ mental health and addiction centre announced for Surrey

The new centre is expected to streamline services out of Surrey Memorial Hospital, by inreasing access to psychiatrists, expanding community assessments to 18 hours a day, seven days a week. See more >

RCMP raid house along highway in Maple Ridge

As many as five police vehicles responded, including two large white vans, from which the officers carrying guns and wearing camouflage exited. See more >

Mudslide leads to evacuations in White Rock

“They lost a chunk of their backyard,” deputy fire Chief Ed Wolfe told Peace Arch News Tuesday, of the home where the main slide occurred. See more >

Life sentence for young Chilliwack man who murdered his mother

Clayton Warkentin was sentenced to life behind bars in a courtroom Tuesday, for the brutal 2016 killing of Lois Unger that shocked the community. See more >

Previous story
B.C. full of Canada’s ‘100 Most Romantic Restaurants’

Just Posted

Business park plans dusted off for northwest Maple Ridge

Aquilini Group has scaled back its request for ALR exclusion

BREAKING: RCMP raid house along highway in Maple Ridge

Officers execute a search warrant at house along Lougheed Highway by Laity Street

Security guard still shadowing Maple Ridge council meetings

Part of plan after threats made against mayor

Fraser Valley ‘body artist’ wins international competition

Kathleen Fowlstone of Abbotsford competes in Los Angeles show

Search for missing Victoria man continues in Chilliwack and beyond

Yannick Myers not seen by family or friends since last summer

UPDATE: ‘No drug or alcohol use in the proposed new Maple Ridge homeless shelter’

Hundreds line up for homeless shelter info session in Maple Ridge

VIDEO: Driver suffering drug overdose involved in Langley crash

Three vehicles involved in Tuesday night pile-up

Trump’s first State of the Union address

Trump to Congress: Talks about fixing trade deals, not about scrapping them

U.S. gymnastics doctor faces another sentence, victims return to court

Former sports doctor Larry Nassar admitted to molesting some of the nation’s top gymnasts for years

Putin to athletes: Ignore doping scandals at Olympics

“I wish you not to think about anything which has recently accompanied your preparation for these Olympics,” said Putin

Manitoba’s Jennifer Jones beats N.B. to remain unbeaten in Pool A at Scotties

For the first time, Manitoba played a full game and didn’t hit double digits

Super blue blood moon coming to skies near you

This may be the only time you will ever see this combination

Province recognizes Feb. 4-10 as White Cane Week in B.C.

First full week of February has been National White Cane Week since 1946

Kelowna man takes down for sale sign after attention

Kane Blake took down his for-sale sign, which draws attention to an alleged unruly neighbour

Most Read

  • B.C. full of Canada’s ‘100 Most Romantic Restaurants’

    With 14 restaurants in the OpenTable’s Canada’s 100 Most Romantic Restaurants, B.C. is one of the best provinces in the country to dine with your valentine.

  • 5 to start your day

    Driver suffering overdose involved in Langley crash, White Rock mudslide causes evacuations and more