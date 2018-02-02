5 to start your day

Two injured after incident at Maple Ridge parking lot, two hikers stabbed on Mount Seymour and more

Two in hospital after truck smashes guard rails, crashes into bus stop

A woman and child were taken to hospital after trying to get out of the way of a pickup truck that hit a bus stop Thursday at a Maple Ridge McDonalds. See more >

Police actions justified in incident involving death of Const. John Davidson, IIO says

Police watchdog said no officers committed an offence in the Nov. 6 incident. See more >

Province funds $1.5 million for new overdose outreach teams

Outreach teams will be created in seven Lower Mainland communities. See more >

Two hikers stabbed on Mount Seymour

In the span of three hours two seperate 9-1-1 calls were made from two men both suffering from stab wounds on Mount Seymore. See more >

RCMP puppy contest starts with a name, ends with a bond

Lower Mainland RCMP Cpl. Mike Jordan said naming the dogs is the first step in what becomes years of integral bonding between a police dog and his handler. See more >

Will Larry Walker make it to Cooperstown?

Larry Walker Sr. joins the Hall of Fame conversation

Maple Ridge tent city washrooms finally open

Took more than a month to get operating

Pitt Meadows mayor launches defamation lawsuit

Includes author and three administrators of a Facebook page

UPDATE: Mother pushes child out of way of pickup truck that hit bus stop in Maple Ridge

Mother and son from Mission taken to hospital.

Maple Ridge councillors disappointed over Haney Bypass renos

Double-right hand turn on to bypass, but Salvation Army building remains

Canucks set to wear red Chinese New Year jerseys

Warmup jerseys to mark Chinese year of the dog at Feb. 17 game vs. Boston

B.C. paramedic killed in ambulance crash remembered 25 years later

A ‘sliver of grief remains’ for husband after Carol Schlamp died in a tragic accident near Hope

Underdog status at Scotties OK with Team B.C.

Nanaimo rink continues to navigate through the Scotties Tournament of Hearts new format in Penticton

Transit police look for suspect who grabbed, licked woman’s face on SkyTrain

It happened in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day on the Millennium Line

Fort McMurray restaurant pulls B.C. wines over pipeline controversy

Alberta restaurant owner said decision supports ‘our oilsands workers and our oil industry’

WATCH LIVE: Justin Trudeau holding town hall in Nanaimo

Prime Minister to hold forum at Vancouver Island University gym

BCHL Today: Express shut out Eagles and Vees chase attendance mark

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Vancouver police investigate first traffic fatality of 2018

A 55-year-old man was struck in a marked crosswalk by a pickup truck

