5 to start your day

Charges laid in fatal hit-and-run, bones found in Abbotsford and more

Family of Laura Jeglum-Woycheshen filled a room at the Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment for a press conference Tuesday morning announcing the arrest in the fatal hit and run that killed the 48-year-old mother and grandmother. (Colleen Flanagan/ THE NEWS)

1. Man charged in Maple Ridge fatal hit-and-run

On Sept. 14, 2017, a a 48-year-old mother and grandmother was killed in a head-on collision on Lougheed Highway at 280th Street in east Maple Ridge. See more >

2. Surrey approves controversial development at Eaglequest golf course

The approval came after a public hearing that lasted eight hours over Monday and Tuesday night, with approximately 80 people speaking to council, both in favour and against. See more >

Last night's public hearing will continue at city hall at 7 p.m. tonight. 81 people signed up to speak to development proposal at Eaglequest golf course in #SurreyBC. Hepner tells us there are 15 people left to speak tonight, after 5-hour meeting yesterday https://t.co/bDaIJVCyRc pic.twitter.com/xOm3394o1O — Amy Marie Reid (@amyreid87) February 6, 2018

3. Diane Watts quiet on plans

The former South Surrey White Rock MP lost to Andrew Wilkinson in the final round of BC Liberals leadership voting. See more >

I would like to congratulate Andrew Wilkinson on being elected as our new leader. I am committed to doing everything I can to make sure we elect a BC Liberal government in the next election. — Dianne Watts (@DianneWatts4BC) February 4, 2018

4. Human bones found in Abbotsford wooded area

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said the investigation is still in its early stages, and it will take “extensive forensic work” to identify the individual involved and the circumstances surrounding their death. See more >

Major Crime Detectives are investigating what appear to be human bones located in a field on Riverside Road. Have information? Call APD at 604-859-5225 or @CrimestoppersCR 1-800-222-8477 #solvecrime pic.twitter.com/fBDGBPwsLS — Abbotsford Police (@AbbyPoliceDept) February 6, 2018

5. One inmate seriously injured at Matsqui Institution

Two inmates were found to have been victims of an assault at the institution on Saturday afternoon. See more >

