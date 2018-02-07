Family of Laura Jeglum-Woycheshen filled a room at the Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment for a press conference Tuesday morning announcing the arrest in the fatal hit and run that killed the 48-year-old mother and grandmother. (Colleen Flanagan/ THE NEWS)

5 to start your day

Charges laid in fatal hit-and-run, bones found in Abbotsford and more

1. Man charged in Maple Ridge fatal hit-and-run

On Sept. 14, 2017, a a 48-year-old mother and grandmother was killed in a head-on collision on Lougheed Highway at 280th Street in east Maple Ridge. See more >

2. Surrey approves controversial development at Eaglequest golf course

The approval came after a public hearing that lasted eight hours over Monday and Tuesday night, with approximately 80 people speaking to council, both in favour and against. See more >

3. Diane Watts quiet on plans

The former South Surrey White Rock MP lost to Andrew Wilkinson in the final round of BC Liberals leadership voting. See more >

4. Human bones found in Abbotsford wooded area

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said the investigation is still in its early stages, and it will take “extensive forensic work” to identify the individual involved and the circumstances surrounding their death. See more >

5. One inmate seriously injured at Matsqui Institution

Two inmates were found to have been victims of an assault at the institution on Saturday afternoon. See more >

Just Posted

Golden Eagle farm pitches new Pelton property plan

No net gain for agriculture, say critics

Former MLAs tout new Liberal leader

Bing announces he won’t be running again

New apartment pitched for Northumberland site in Maple Ridge

80 units to rise where notorious townhouse complex demolished.

Human bones found in Abbotsford wooded area

Remains found by resident Monday afternoon

Driver taken to hospital after collisions with truck, tree

Collisions occured at Dewdney Trunk Road and 240th Street in Maple Ridge.

UPDATE: Man charged in Maple Ridge fatal hit-and-run

Laura Jeglum-Woycheshen, 48, died after she was hit by a vehicle in Maple Ridge on Sept. 14, 2017.

BCHL Today: West K whomps Eagles and Interior titans clash

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

‘Love you to life’: Vancouver Island family shares desperate fight to save teen with eating disorder

‘A lot of the stuff freaked out a lot of my friends because they were the same age as me’

TVO host calls sexual harassment allegations false

TVO host breaks silence, says sexual harassment allegation 100 per cent false

B.C. family still seeking answers as meningitis scare diminishes

The parents of Aidan Pratt say they feel left high and dry months after their son died

Remains found of Vancouver Island man missing 10 years

Body confirmed as Darreld Rayner

UPDATE: Alberta to stop importing B.C. wine in pipeline feud, premier says

It’s the latest move in a growing dispute over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Deadly earthquake strikes Taiwan

A deadly earthquake has killed two people and injured dozens of others in Taiwan

