5 to start your day

U.S. officials arrested a Prince George man at Pacific Highway crossing Tuesday, in connection with child molestation and domestic violence charges. (File photo)

1. Alleged child molester arrested at South Surrey border

According to a CBP news release issued Wednesday, the 33-year-old was “a fugitive from justice” who was wanted on charges of child molestation in the first degree as well as domestic violence. See more >

2. Surrey taking “evidence-based” approach to pot, mayor says

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner says the city has developed a “balanced, appropriate and evidence-based approach” in preparing for the expected passing of the Trudeau government’s Bill C45 Cannabis Act this coming July. See more >

3. Rio Theatre operators say their offer to buy imperiled theatre accepted

The operators of a threatened east Vancouver cinema say their offer to buy the building in hope of saving one of the city’s last independent movie theatres has been accepted. See more >

4. B.C. school board trustee takes medical leave

Trustee Rose Tustian announced Tuesday she is taking medical leave due to a hostile environment and bullying on the school board. See more >

5. Langley wineries respond to Alberta premier’s sour grapes

Langley wineries are watching closely to see how Alberta premier’s Rachel Notely’s sour grapes will play out for their industry. See more >