U.S. officials arrested a Prince George man at Pacific Highway crossing Tuesday, in connection with child molestation and domestic violence charges. (File photo)

5 to start your day

Alleged child molester arrested, Langley wineries respond to Alberta’s sour grapes and more

1. Alleged child molester arrested at South Surrey border

According to a CBP news release issued Wednesday, the 33-year-old was “a fugitive from justice” who was wanted on charges of child molestation in the first degree as well as domestic violence. See more >

2. Surrey taking “evidence-based” approach to pot, mayor says

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner says the city has developed a “balanced, appropriate and evidence-based approach” in preparing for the expected passing of the Trudeau government’s Bill C45 Cannabis Act this coming July. See more >

3. Rio Theatre operators say their offer to buy imperiled theatre accepted

The operators of a threatened east Vancouver cinema say their offer to buy the building in hope of saving one of the city’s last independent movie theatres has been accepted. See more >

4. B.C. school board trustee takes medical leave

Trustee Rose Tustian announced Tuesday she is taking medical leave due to a hostile environment and bullying on the school board. See more >

5. Langley wineries respond to Alberta premier’s sour grapes

Langley wineries are watching closely to see how Alberta premier’s Rachel Notely’s sour grapes will play out for their industry. See more >

Previous story
Top 10 things you didn’t know about life-jackets
Next story
Driver caught trying to sneak into HOV lane with mannequin

Just Posted

Recruiters say 20 more doctors needed in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Patients facing long waits at walk-in clinics, can’t get family doctor

B.C. to increase minimum wage to $15.20/hour in 2021

Premier John Horgan says next increase will come in June

Letter: ‘Maple Ridge is a growing community’

Money needs for infrastructure to support growth.

Pitt Meadows airport recruits aviation hall-of-famer

Former Snowbird team leader takes over as manager

Two women arrested in Maple Ridge after 911 call

Reported to be entering private residential driveways and checking door handles of parked vehicles.

UPDATE: Man charged in Maple Ridge fatal hit-and-run

Laura Jeglum-Woycheshen, 48, died after she was hit by a vehicle in Maple Ridge on Sept. 14, 2017.

Legal marijuana on track for July but getting pot int0 stores could take longer

Could take three to four months for marijuana to hit store shelves

Toronto police recover remains of six people in alleged serial killer investigation

More charges are expected against McArthur, who is currently charged with first-degree murder

Ex-Manitoba cabinet minister apologizes after staff allege he tickled them

Stan Struthers says he recently learned behaviour made former colleagues, staff feel disrespected

BCHL Today: Grisdale honoured by CJHL and Vees tame Trail

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Driver caught trying to sneak into HOV lane with mannequin

Port Mann RCMP confiscated the very silent passenger

New energy projects must be approved within two years: Ottawa

Feds rebrand National Energy Board as the new Canadian Energy Regulator

Doping controversy leads to verbal spat between Canadian, Russian in Pyeongchang

Canada’s Olympic team apologized after a ‘cafeteria incident’

5 to start your day

Alleged child molester arrested, Langley wineries respond to Alberta’s sour grapes and more

Most Read