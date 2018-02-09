5 to start your day

Police catch their ‘mannequin,’ business board says wage hike is too quick, and more

1. Human remains found in Abbotsford identified as missing woman

Hycha, 52, was last seen in Abbotsford on May 10, 2017, when she spoke with a police officer in the area of Marshall Road and Abbotsford Way – not far from where her remains were discovered. See more >

2. Surrey Board of Trade say minimum wage hike ‘too quick’

“Our small businesses, especially those in the service sector, are vulnerable to increasing costs from various sources. I am especially concerned that this may be the straw that breaks some of them.” See more >

.@jjhorgan says that what businesses need is consistency so that small businesses, especially, can plan ahead. Points out that slashing MSP has increased affordability for business. @BlackPressMedia #bcpoli — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) February 8, 2018

3. Driver seriously injured at Cloverdale’s Fraser Downs racetrack

An accident at Fraser Downs racetrack on Sunday left two injured drivers lying on the track for 20 minutes before paramedics arrived. See more >

4. Driver caught trying to sneak into HOV lane with mannequin

When a Mountie pulled the driver over, they noticed an unusual passenger: a mannequin, wearing clothes, sunglasses and a wig. Police seized it and handed out multiple fines. See more >

5. Woman arrested after chaining herself to Kinder Morgan equipment

Police responded to a small demonstration of about nine people on Thursday near Highway 1 and the Brunette Avenue overpass. See more >