5 to start your day

Police catch their ‘mannequin,’ business board says wage hike is too quick, and more

1. Human remains found in Abbotsford identified as missing woman

Hycha, 52, was last seen in Abbotsford on May 10, 2017, when she spoke with a police officer in the area of Marshall Road and Abbotsford Way – not far from where her remains were discovered. See more >

2. Surrey Board of Trade say minimum wage hike ‘too quick’

“Our small businesses, especially those in the service sector, are vulnerable to increasing costs from various sources. I am especially concerned that this may be the straw that breaks some of them.” See more >

3. Driver seriously injured at Cloverdale’s Fraser Downs racetrack

An accident at Fraser Downs racetrack on Sunday left two injured drivers lying on the track for 20 minutes before paramedics arrived. See more >

4. Driver caught trying to sneak into HOV lane with mannequin

When a Mountie pulled the driver over, they noticed an unusual passenger: a mannequin, wearing clothes, sunglasses and a wig. Police seized it and handed out multiple fines. See more >

5. Woman arrested after chaining herself to Kinder Morgan equipment

Police responded to a small demonstration of about nine people on Thursday near Highway 1 and the Brunette Avenue overpass. See more >

Previous story
36 per cent of Canadians surveyed lied about financial matter to partner: poll

Just Posted

Birds of prey scare away SkyTrain pigeons

Raptors Ridge took part in six-week program.

MRSS grad aims for second national wrestling title

Payten Smith won a WCWA title for the SFU Clan last year.

New action team in Maple Ridge tackles opioid overdoses

Maple Ridge one of 18 cities identified for more resources

Recruiters say 20 more doctors needed in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Patients facing long waits at walk-in clinics, can’t get family doctor

VIDEO: Tribute band brings ABBA magic to Langley stage

Former Langley pianist returns with Abra Cadabra for a hometown show at Chief Sepass Theatre.

VIDEO: Virtue and Moir lead Canada into 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Pair leads Canada’s largest Winter Olmpics team into PyeongChang stadium

SRT Titans open plays with win over Carney

Senior girls win 71-35 on seniors night at Maple Ridge school.

How four changes to the Fisheries Act may affect the North Coast

From Indigenous reconciliation to habitat protection and owner-operator licences

Shelter reunites Alberta cat with its B.C. family

‘Furry tail ending’ made some odd twists and turns in the past six months, including a Langley stop.

UVic prof publishes investigation on zen of Street Fighter

Prof drawn to whether violent fighting games make people violent

5 to start your day

Police catch their ‘mannequin,’ business board says wage hike is too quick, and more

BALONEY METER: Is advocating against abortion out of line with the charter?

Justin Trudeau has been firm in defending his government’s new policy on summer-jobs grants

BREAKING: Suspicious package shuts down Air Canada flight in Comox

Passengers removed from Flight 8306 to Vancouver

36 per cent of Canadians surveyed lied about financial matter to partner: poll

Survey found participants aged 18 to 34 were more likely to be victims of financial infidelity — at 47 per cent

Most Read