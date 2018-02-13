5 to start your day

Teens rescued after freezing night on mountain, man killed helping Hwy. 5 crash victims and more

1. Three teens rescued after spending frozen night on Alouette Mountain

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue members were paged at around 7:40 p.m. after the teens sent out a distress call on their emergency satellite beacon that was relayed to Ridge Meadows RCMP. See more >

2. Surrey break and enter leads to Abbotsford arrest

Investigators believe that four of the recovered firearms were stolen from other break and enters throughout the Lower Mainland. See more >

3. Snow forecast for B.C.’s south coast

It might be mid-February but winter isn’t quite done with B.C.’s south coast as Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Monday. See more >

4. B.C. snowmobiler dead after cornice collapses in Whistler

A 52-year-old Nanaimo man has died after a cornice collapsed beneath his snowmobile in Whistler. See more >

5. Lower Mainland man killed while trying to help Hwy. 5 crash victims

According to Cst. Mike Halskov, the man had stopped to help those hurt in a six-car collision near Larson Hill just after noon on Sunday when he was struck by a passing vehicle. See more >

JUST IN: The 35 y/o man killed in yesterday's Hwy. 5 collision was a Lower Mainland resident who had stopped to help at the initial crash site when he was hit by a vehicle, @BCRCMP say. @BlackPressMedia — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) February 12, 2018

