(Flickr)

5 to start your day

Announcement expected on Pattullo Bridge, alleged victim of Chilliwack coach speaks out, and more

1. Province making Pattullo Bridge announcement today

The mayors’ council on regional transportation is awaiting a funding commitment to replace the 81-year-old crossing. See more >

2. Surrey man killed in ‘targeted’ Vancouver shooting

The 32-year-old man is Vancouver’s sixth homicide victim of the year. See more >

3. Alleged victim of sexual interference by Chilliwack youth coach speaks out

The mother of another alleged victim of Codie Hindle speaks about an investigation in 2011. See more >

4. Balaclava rapist Larry Takahashi won’t get overnight leave: parole board

The 65-year-old man is serving three life sentences for multiple counts of rape, aggravated sexual assault. See more >

5. North Delta student arrested after alleged gun threat

The school was in a “code yellow” lockout for a little over a half hour while police investigated. See more >


laura.baziuk@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Valentine’s Day extra sweet for rehabilitated shark

Just Posted

Coldest Night raising money for homeless in Maple Ridge

The Coldest Night of the Year walk offers glimpse into what it must feel like to live on the street

Contaminated fuel at Pitt Meadows airport

Small supply of good avgas at YPK

Once Upon A Sheep moving to new location in Maple Ridge

Yarn shop moving from Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries building to make space for temporary shelter

Flames open playoffs with win in Aldergrove

Jr. B team downs Kodiaks 7-5.

Deadline looms to vote against for rec facilities in Maple Ridge

Critics say alternative approval process flawed

New city bylaw prohibits all pot sales

Prohibition is an interim measure until legalization

BCHL Today: Problems with playoffs and Victoria Grizzlies make do without Newhook

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Otters try to drown dog in Victoria

Dog survives unexpected underwater confrontation; veterinarian offers warning

One hurt after Greyhound bus skids off Highway 97

Bus was travelling from Prince George to Dawson Creek

Olympic dreams come true for South Okanagan coach

Penticton coach watches as his skier brings home the gold

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: B.C. athletes finish strong on the slopes in South Korea

Two B.C. skiers competed in the Alpine Skiing Super G, while Kelowna snowboarder finishes ninth

5 to start your day

Announcement expected on Pattullo Bridge, alleged victim of Chilliwack coach speaks out, and more

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announce separation

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, that they have separated

CBC drops Hedley’s music amid sexual misconduct allegations

CBC drops Hedley’s music from radio, streaming service after sexual misconduct allegations

Most Read