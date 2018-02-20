B.C. Premier John Horgan elaborates on the NDP’s Throne Speech in the legislature on Tuesday. (Kristyn Anthony photo)

5 to start your day

NDP to release budget today, Dawson Creek man’s car found in Hope, and more

NDP’s first budget to set spending record for housing, child care

It’s the party’s first budget in more than a decade, and Premier John Horgan is promising that the budget will will contain additional measures to deal with housing prices, and more. See more >

Dawson Creek man, wanted in court, now missing says B.C. RCMP

Thirty-three year old Jeremiah Alexander Smith’s vehicle found abandoned near Hope. He is charged with assault and sexual interference with a minor See more >

Canadians find living in small spaces teaches creativity

Skyrocketing real estate and rental markets across much of the country have some families choosing small spaces over suburban sprawl — and finding unexpected benefits. See more >

Police probe targeted Port Coquitlam shooting

Coquitlam RCMP say that one was injured but that the shooting is believed to be targeted and the residents of the home hit by bullets are known to police. See more >

Surrey averaging one shooting a week in 2018

Stats show shootings are down in the first few weeks of the year, compared to yearly averages in 2016, and 2017. See more >

Just Posted

Maple Ridge residents give go-ahead for $49 million in rec projects

Albion community centre, sports fields a priority

Maple Ridge walk-in clinic closed Monday after reaching limit

Community still ailing from shortage of physicians

Abbotsford ‘not in a foreign country,’ judge chastises lawyer

Judge addresses complaint about inconvenience of driving from Vancouver

Pitt Marauders upset MEI Eagles

Local senior boys’ AAA team wins 91-57 to go undefeated.

Still time to nominate Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows Hometown Hero

Deadline for nominations is Feb. 28.

From Langley to PyeongChang: Local student is at the Olympics

Walnut Grove Secondary student Kevin Kim is at the Winter Games to create a multimedia project.

Two people stabbed on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and faces possible charges

Students head to Florida capital to press for gun law change

Young protestors are joining a grassroots movement against gun violence in the wake of last week’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida

Liberals look at use-it-or-lose-it parental leave for dads

Liberals looking at creating a use-it-or-lose-it leave for fathers, Trudeau says

Fred Rogers, America’s favourite neighbour, celebrated in 2018

The golden anniversary of America’s favorite neighbor is being celebrated with a PBS special next month

Toddler breaks leg after boot sucked into escalator at Vancouver airport

A Calgary woman is reminding parents of the dangers of escalators after her toddler’s foot was stuck in one and he broke his leg

Gone Country: Gord Bamford, Washboard Union play Surrey benefit concert this summer

Annual party in Cloverdale raises funds for cancer-related causes

Sechelt man pleads guilty to second degree murder of mother

Denise ‘Esme’ Lachance was found dead on Oct. 1, 2014 in Sechelt

Moose creates uber Canadian Olympic moment

A Calgary man shares a truly Canadian moment on Twitter of a Moose enjoying the Olympics

