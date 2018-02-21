B.C. Finance Minister Carole James delivers her first full budget, Feb. 20, 2018. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

5 to start your day

NDP rolls out first budget, piano teacher accused of sex assault involving former students and more

1. Top 10 B.C. budget highlights

In its first provincial budget in 16 years, the B.C. NDP is focusing on childcare spaces, affordable housing and speeding up the elimination of Medical Services Plan premiums. See more >

2. Abbotsford ‘not in a foreign country,’ judge chastises lawyer

The judge indicated that the distance from Vancouver provincial court to the Abbotsford courthouse is 67.5 kilometres and “patient drivers” make the trek each day “with most of their sanity intact.” See more >

3. Claim dismissed against RCMP over 2008 Mission woman’s murder

The couple was shot in their Mission home in September 2008. Guthrie McKay died at the scene, but Lisa Dudley stayed alive for four days before finally being discovered by a neighbour. She was airlifted to hospital, but died later that day. See more >

4. Coquitlam piano teacher accused of sex assault involving former students

Dmytro, or Dmitri, Kubyshkin, whose current company is called DM Piano School, faces three counts of sexual assault in relation to alleged incidents that occurred from 1998 to 2015. See more >

5. Lawsuit seeks damages after Lower Mainland man recorded female employees in washroom

“The defendant made the video recordings with the intention that they would be watched for his own enjoyment and sexual gratification,” said the court documents. See more >

