5 to start your day

A B.C. teacher suspended for using the N-word, icy roads snarl traffic and more

1. B.C. teacher suspended over allegedly using N-word in worksheets

A Vancouver elementary school teacher has been removed from their classroom after allegedly using the N-word in a worksheet distributed to students.

2. Car in ditch on Highway 99 slows South Surrey traffic

A car in the ditch on Highway 99 – northbound, just north of King George Boulevard – is causing traffic delays throughout the area this morning.

Northbound traffic slowed on Highway 99 after vehicle incident Thursday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)

3. Team USA beats Canada 3-2 on the shootout to take home Olympic gold

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored a sixth-round goal that Agosta couldn't match as the American slipped the puck around the left side of Szabados's stick to end the Canadians' bid for a record-breaking five consecutive gold medals.

4. Questions raised over B.C. NDP’s childcare budget plan

As advocates begin to parse through the B.C. NDP's $1-billion childcare budget, questions are being raised over early childhood educators – namely, how the government will hire more of them – or if they even should.

5. Opioids, meth, firearms seized at known Chilliwack drug house

As many as five people are facing criminal charges after firearms, opioids and methamphetamine were seized from a known drug house on Broadway Street last week.

