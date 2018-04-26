5 to start your day

3-alarm fire guts East Vancouver print shop, prison escapee back in custody and more

1. 83-year-old convicted murderer back in custody after escaping prison

Ralph Whitfield Morris managed to escape Mission Institution Wednesday afternoon, leading to a manhunt across the Fraser Valley. See more >

2. 3-alarm fire guts East Vancouver print shop

When crews arrived, witnesses said the one-story building, which houses Metropolitan Fine Printers, had smoke billowing out of it, with a well-advanced fire inside. See more >

3. Millennials in Vancouver get least value for their real estate dollar: report

People aged 25 to 31 years old earn an average salary of about $38,000 a year, according to a report Thursday by Royal LePage, which translates into a typical maximum homebuying budget of about $203,000. See more >

4. Surrey RCMP investigate after girl says suspicious person followed her

“The unknown person followed the girl until she caught up with a group of people walking in the area.” See more >

5. Celebration of life for Maple Ridge mother killed in hit-and-run

Friends and family of Tassis Vix, who leeaves behind a 10-year-old daughter, will join together to celebrate her life. She was killed earlier this month in a hit-and-run. See more >

