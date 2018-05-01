5 to start your day

TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond at a transit announcement in early 2018. (Black Press Media files)

TransLink defends spike in light-rail, SkyTrain costs, Surrey gets 855 more K-12 spaces and more

1. TransLink defends huge spike in cost of SkyTrain, light-rail projects

Costs for Surrey light rail and the Millennium Line Broadway extension have gone up nearly $1 billion. See more >

2. Citizen’s arrest leads to capture of Delta break-and-enter suspect

The driver of a U-Haul alledgedly attempted to steal another vehicle after a crash on 56th Street. See more >

3. Premier announces $64-million boost to school building in Surrey

The three projects announced Monday will add 855 new K-12 spaces in Surrey. See more >

Premier John Horgan, with education minister Rob Fleming (at left) announces an almost $64 million boost to school funding in Surrey, at South Surrey’s Sunnyside Elementary. (Alex Browne/Peace Arch News)

4. Charges dropped against B.C. man accused of failing to disclose HIV-positive status to partners

Brian Carlisle, 48, had been facing 12 counts of aggravated sexual assault, but they were stayed April 26 in Abbotsford provincial court. See more >

Abbotsford resident Brian Carlisle, 48, was charged last year with 12 counts of aggravated sexual assault. Those charges have now been stayed.(File photo)

5. Chicken farmer’s fatal hit-and-run charge could be dropped due to delay

Kerry Froese is charged with one count of failing to stop at an accident scene involving death after Ronald James Scott, 61, who was killed on Jan. 29, 2015 after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle southbound in the 2000 block of Mt. Lehman Road. See more >

Town hall will talk about homeless in Maple Ridge

Alliance Against Displacement organizing event

Letter: ‘Trudeau’s values test violates Charter Rights’

‘Admission this was unacceptable course of action.’

B.C. marijuana moving ahead, awaiting feds to act

Maple Ridge councillor wants city to get ready

Cities can now create rental-housing zones

But new power has its limits, say Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge

‪Attention Maple Ridge commuters, trailer flips on its side

Westbound off-ramp down to one lane.

No relief in sight as gasoline price hits four-year high

Canadians celebrating the onset of summer driving season have been dismayed by another spring phenomenon, increasing gasoline prices

Grouse Grind set to open May 2

Warmer temperatures have cleared ice and snow from the trail

More than 1,000 operators opt in to child care savings

More than 25,000 spaces will see fee reductions of up to $350 already

B.C. neighbours fuming after they say tree home to peacocks illegally axed

City of Surrey says it has issued a $1,000 fine, which could rise to $10,000

New B.C. restaurant Escobar takes heat for ‘insensitive’ name

“They’re glorifying a name that brings so much pain”

B.C. youth develop life-saving app to assist in overdose emergencies

Android-friendly app designed for teens developed with help of health authority, paramedics

Liberal elections bill aimed at tighter rules on spending, fake news, privacy

There is currently no cap on the amount of money political parties can spend at that time

First Nations leaders debate Trudeau commitment to Indigenous rights

Leaders, chiefs, delegates gather in Quebec, for Assembly of First Nations annual special assembly

Carbon tax would cut 90M tonnes of emissions by 2022, government projects

13-page analysis also says a carbon price will cut about $2 billion from the Canadian economy

