5 to start your day

Bill C-13, and the first six cases prosecuted in Canada after it became law in 2015, treat the non-consensual distribution of intimate images primarily as a privacy violation rather than an act of gender-based violence, argues PhD student Moira Aikenhead.

Residents angry after tree home to peacocks cut down, B.C. youth develop app to assist in overdoses

1. ‘Revenge porn’ law focuses too much on privacy: UBC student

Law student Moira Aikenhead says prosecuting those who distribute intimate images of someone without his or her permission has focused largely on privacy violation, when it should be on gender-based violence. See more >

2. Surrey residents furious after tree home to peacocks illegally cut down

Surrey says homeowner may be facing $10,000 fine, but he says city’s inaction left him with no choice but to chop tree after his father slipped and fell on the birds’ feces. See more >

3. David Eby cancels town hall due to ‘safety concerns’ after school tax protest planned

Homeowners in his Vancouver riding say that the “predatory” tax punishes the elderly. See more >

4. Convicted councillors should lose positions: Pitt Meadows council

“There’s a gap in the legislation that needs to be addressed,” said the mayor. “Currently, there is no authority under the B.C. Community Charter to allow a municipality to remove an elected official from office even if convicted of a criminal offense.” See more >

5. Chilliwack youth develop app to assist in overdose emergencies

OD Hero, available now for Android devices only, can walk anyone through an overdose situation or alcohol poisoning, even if they’re not in WiFi range. See more >

Just Posted

Metro Vancouver adds to Maple Ridge’s Kanaka park

More land will help with coho preservation

Shymkiw not running for Maple Ridge council

Wants to focus on family and business

Everyday extroadinary for the Garibaldi Art Club’s spring show in Maple Ridge

Fifty pieces will be on display in the Garibaldi Art Club’s juried spring show

‘A smile was on his face every second of that game’

Local RCMP officer supports Special Olympics through Torch Run.

Another 1,000 students projected in three years in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

Rising enrolment makes budgeting easier for school board

No relief in sight as gasoline price hits four-year high

Canadians celebrating the onset of summer driving season have been dismayed by another spring phenomenon, increasing gasoline prices

Unidentified human remains found in Burnaby park

RCMP say the public is not at risk

Feds like risky data cloud as alternative to their creaky computer systems

The federal government is willing to store data in the internet cloud as an alternative to its own aging computers

Investigators have floated idea of forcing Trump to testify under oath.

The special counsel leading the Russia investigation has floated idea of subpoena for President Donald Trump

Bank of Canada says Canadians owe $2 trillion as it mulls next rate hike

Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz says Canadians have amassed a $2-trillion mountain of household debt

N.B. officials urge people to evacuate their neighbourhoods as floodwaters rise

The Emergency Measures Organization is urging people to leave certain neighbourhoods in and around Saint John

Car dangles from downtown Toronto bridge

Police question whether car dangling from Toronto bridge is part of movie shoot

Investigation into harassment allegations against NDP MP complete

Saskatchewan MP Erin Weir was accused by Christine Moore of having harassed several women

