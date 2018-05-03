5 to start your day

Surrey man said he had no choice but to cut down peacock tree, drug bust in Chilliwack and more

1. Surrey man says he illegally cut peacock tree out of desperation

While a city official said they are taking the destruction of the Sullivan Heights tree “very seriously,” Parm Brar said he felt he was out of options after pleading for three years with the city to do something about the birds. See more >

2. Delta council gives preliminary approval to Ladner casino

The project would see a six-storey casino built on the current Town & Country Inn site by Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd., complete with 500 slot machines and 24 gaming tables. It would also include a 124-room hotel, three restaurants and a 7,000 square foot banquet hall for meetings. See more >

3. LRT car showcased for first time in Surrey

On Monday, TransLink announced it will cost a total of $1.65 billion to roll out out the first phase of Surrey light rail by 2024. CEO Kevin Desmond said that costs for the Surrey-Newton-Guildford line have gone up by 33 per cent ($410 million) since 2015. See more >

4. Drugs, cash, automobiles seized in Chilliwack bust at two homes

Three individuals face possible charges after RCMP drug raids at two homes, one in Chilliwack proper and one on Promontory. See more >

5. Still skating (and scoring goals) at 73 years old

Garry Newport’s earliest hockey memory dates back to the day in 1952 when arrived at the rink without his pants. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Avalanche prevention from a bird’s-eye view

Just Posted

‘End of an era’ depicts Mussallem fire

Painting by local artist Jackie Versfelt.

Pilot makes emergency landing in farmer’s field

Headed for Pitt Meadows airport.

Letter: Gas prices a made-in-B.C. problem

Mobility is a cornerstone of our economic health.

Powering up, to light up Metro Vancouver

Ruskin dam refit on eastern border of Maple Ridge done, more or less

Metro Vancouver adds to Maple Ridge’s Kanaka park

More land will help with coho preservation

Video: Three bears cross Maple Ridge road

Help one another as large tractor trailer approaches.

B.C. teen suffers ‘life-altering injuries’ after suspects steal longboard, attack him

Police are looking for two teenage suspects after assault at a Victoria playground

5 to start your day

Surrey man said he had no choice but to cut down peacock tree, drug bust in Chilliwack and more

Breaking: NDP MP Erin Weir ousted amid harassment allegations

Leader Jagmeet Singh expels MP Weir from NDP caucus over harassment allegations

Baloney Meter: Can Conservatives claim they cut emissions while cutting taxes?

A battle over the merits of a carbon tax has been playing out between Liberals and Conservatives for more than a decade.

Hawking’s last physics paper argues for a ‘simpler’ cosmos

Hawking’s final theory on the origin of the universe has been published in a journal.

60-year-old cargo plane that crashed in Georgia was on final trip

The C-130 cargo plane crashed in Savannah, Ga. on May 2.

Canadian military adds more generals and admirals than soldiers or sailors

The Canadian military has been getting heavier up top, and not in the muffin sort of way.

N.B. flooding hits record levels — with more rain in the forecast

The Emergency Measures Organization says Saint John has hit water levels not seen since 1973

Most Read

  • VIDEO: Avalanche prevention from a bird’s-eye view

    Crews work to reduce risk from avalanches by triggering controlled slides during spring weather

  • 5 to start your day

    Surrey man said he had no choice but to cut down peacock tree, drug bust in Chilliwack and more