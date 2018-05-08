TransLink is adding over 100,000 service hours as of Sept. 4. (Black Press files)

5 to start your day

IIO to probe Chilliwack incident, two hospitalized in South Surrey blaze and more

1. Police watchdog called in after Chilliwack woman injured during arrest

Chilliwack RCMP went to a home in the 9400 block of Paula Crescent Sunday afternoon following a complaint that a vehicle had been taken without consent. See more >

2. New allegations of sexual assault in connection with Surrey day spa chain

The events, said to have taken place between 2014 and this year, are under investigation by Surrey RCMP and the Surrey RCMP Special Victims Unit. See more >

3. Metro mayors to get new transit funding tool

TransLink is getting the authority it needs to levy development charges on new developments to finance expansion of transit services in Metro Vancouver. See more >

4. Two to hospital following blaze at South Surrey home

Crews from six firehalls were dispatched to the 14500-block of 17 Avenue – just west of the South Surrey Indoor Pool – at around 12:30 p.m. Monday. See more >

5. Lower Mainland kids take part in special flag-football tourney

May 5 marked the ninth year of Lions Pride, a flag-football tournament involving at-risk youth from the Lower Mainland. See more >

Tappers and flappers in Thoroughly Modern Millie

Back to flapper era in Xtreme Theatre production.

Not a chicken barn, but rural homes proposed for east Maple Ridge

But would require exclusion from Agricultural Land Reserve

Ridge Meadows Home show draws bigger crowd

Booth collecting signatures against shelter sparks debate

Looking Back: Facebook is good for something

“We Call It Haney!!” crowd-sourcing at its finest.

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows mayors on side for wage raise reversal

Public didn’t like the idea of retirement allowance

Murdered man found in Pitt Meadows identified

IHIT asking for public’s assistance in death of Delta man.

Register voters in high school: Chief Electoral Officer

Report recommends longer campaigns for snap elections

Lack of pipelines costing Canada billions in lost revenue: Fraser Institute

A new report by the think-tank group suggests that Canada could miss out on $15.8 billion this year

New allegations of sexual assault in connection with Lower Mainland day spa chain

Earlier claims allege assaults by an employee during massages

Dawson City murder victim identified as man from B.C.

Kevin McGowan, 41, was killed in Dawson City April 30. His death was previous classified as suspicious

Province charges Alberta zoo after ice-cream-eating bear video

Alberta laid two charges under its Wildlife Act against a central Alberta zoo after a bear was taken through a drive-thru for ice cream.

Holy haute couture: Divine designs grace carpet at Met Gala

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrated the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition

‘Half a world away:’ Quilt for Humboldt Broncos crash victims coming from Qatar

It’s 11,097 kilometres from Doha to Humboldt, Saskatchewan but the fatal crash hit close to home for Dale Gilbert and her husband Scott.

