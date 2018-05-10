5 to start your day

A child falls from a Langley apartment building, the Canucks anthem singer runs for office and more

1. Child falls out of window in Langley City

The child fell from the top floor of the four-storey apartment building but their injuries are considered non-life threatening. See more >

2. Canucks anthem singer seeks Conservative bid

You’ve heard Mark Donnelly at Vancouver Canucks games but now you’ll hear him on the debate floor. See more >

Singer Mark Donnelly – well-known for his anthem-singing – belts out O Canada during South Surrey-White Rock Sotball Association’s 2017 opening-day ceremonies at Sunnyside Park. Donnelly announced this week he is seeking the nomination of the Conservative Party of Canada in South Surrey-White Rock for the 2019 federal election. (File photo)

3. Delta police release composite sketch of sex assault suspect

The victim was walking along the path when she forced to the ground and sexually assaulted. See more >

Delta police released this composite sketch of a suspect in a North Delta sexual assault case. (Delta Police photo)

4. Female passenger died from injuries after van hits tree in Abbotsford

A Honda Odyssey van had left the road and crashed into a tree around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning. See more >

5. Curtis Sagmoen will go to trial for assault

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit confirmed in March that additional charges have been laid against Curtis Sagmoen stemming from a 2013 assault in Maple Ridge. See more >

