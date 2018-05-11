5 to start your day

Fraser River water levels threaten Chilliwack homes, protest camp pops up in Maple Ridge and more

1. Police have traffic blocked at 64th Avenue and King George Boulevard

A police incident has forced Surrey RCMP to block traffic in all directions at 64th Avenue and King George Boulevard this morning. See more >

2. City of Chilliwack issues evacuation alert to properties outside dike

An evacuation alert was issued by the City of Chilliwack on Wednesday for six properties near the Fraser River Wednesday as the river continues to rise. See more >

3. 161 people died of illicit drug overdose in B.C. in March

The three townships seeing the highest number of deaths remain Vancouver, Surrey and Victoria where lives claimed have reached 102, 55 and 34 respectively. See more >

JUST IN: There were 161 suspected OD deaths in March, according to BC Coroners Service.#Fentanyl found in 8/10 deaths in first 3 months of March.

391 lives claimed total. #bcpoli — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) May 10, 2018

4. New protest camp against modular homes pops up in Maple Ridge

“We’re occupying the land in favour of seniors residences,” said Riekie Armstrong. See more >

5. ‘Bed Pan,’ bragging rights on the line at annual Cloverdale bed races

The Bed Pan trophy, awarded to the winners of the men’s race, and the Chamber Pot, awarded to the women’s division, are on the line. And, in true traditional style, there will also be a prize for the best dressed team — costumes are encouraged. See more >