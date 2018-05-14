5 to start your day

File photo of Zsomber Toth with his mother Andrea Czegledi. File photo

A Langley man loses his battle with brain injury, shots fired in Abbotsford and more

1. Langley man’s long battle to recover from critical head injuries ends

The 27-year-old Langley man died in hospital Sunday, May 6, with his mother, Andrea Czegledi at his side. See more >

2. Near-zero vacancy rate has disabled senior facing homelessness

“I have leads, but I have been tracking for two and a half months… and it is just absolutely horrendous out there,” she said. “I’ve been in a fit for weeks.” See more >

Kieris O’Neill is scared that by the end of May she and her dog will not have a place to call home, because there is nothing available to rent in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News)

3. Teen rescued after falling into Coquitlam waterfall

A teenager is lucky to be okay after falling nearly 30 feet down Crystal Falls in Coquitlam on Sunday afternoon. See more >

4. Two early morning fires keep Surrey fire crews busy

Surrey firefighters battled two structures fires at the same time early Monday morning. See more >

5. Drive-by shooting in Abbotsford

Abbotsford Police officers responded to a report of shots fired last night in the area of Bevan and Emerson. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

VIDEO: B.C. girl sings with P!nk at Vancouver show

New all-weather soccer field gets final kickoff

Olympic star will be at official opening of Karina LeBlanc Field

Sun shines on Art Studio Tour

Hundreds participated in the event’s 20th anniversary celebration

Two people rescued after ATV accident in Maple Ridge

Two people were transported to hospital, one by air ambulance, after an ATV accident by Alouette Lake

Maple Ridge citizen of the year awards handed out

Dr. Biju Mathew and Teesha Sharma announced winners.

Near-zero vacancy rate has disabled senior facing homelessness

79-year-old in a wheelchair will appeal to Maple Ridge council

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

VIDEO: Teen rescued after falling into Coquitlam waterfall

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Powerful storms kill at least 40 across northern India

Meteorological officials say winds reached up to 109 kilometers per hour Sunday, blowing down trees and power lines and demolishing homes

French police question parents and friends of Paris attack suspect

Counterterrorism authorities are investigating after a knife attack left at least two dead including the assailant in central Paris

Multimillion dollar Vancouver home owners say they can’t stomach tax bump

A small group of homeowners in B.C. with homes assessed over $3 million say they simply can’t afford tax bump

VIDEO: Heavy police presence at Langley accident scene

One taken into custody

Canadian aid worker charged with child sexual abuse in Nepal

Canadian humanitarian worker Peter Dalglish arrested in child sex investigation in Nepal, police say

Unseasonable heat melts heavy snowpacks in B.C., making more floods likely

Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes in British Columbia’s Southern Interior

