5 to start your day

1. Coyote put down after four-year-old boy attacked

The child was playing outside in the Sperling-Broadway neighbourhood when the animal attacked him at around 5:15 p.m., RCMP said Wednesday. See more >

2. Horgan says B.C. defending its interests in Trans Mountain pipeline

Ottwaa is willing to “provide indemnity” to any investors, be they the project’s original architects or otherwise, to ensure the controversial Alberta-B.C.. project is able to proceed, Finance Minister Bill Morneau told a news conference Wednesday. See more >

3. North Delta renters fight eviction over pets

Brown said her problems started around Thanksgiving of last year, when management came in to replace her broken stove. See more >

Gary Flathers, Pamylla Brown, Rikk Brown and some of their animals in their home at Shannon Gardens. (Grace Kennedy photo)

4. Feces-flinging woman attacks Langley Tim Hortons staff

She was arrested and has now been released, with a court date set. The B.C. Prosecution Service is considering what charges, if any, will be laid. See more >

A screencap of the video showing the woman arguing with Tim Hortons staff.

5. Evacuation alert issued for Glen Valley in Abbotsford

Residents in the unprotected area north of the CN railway near the Fraser River are being asked to get ready to leave their homes at a moment’s notice. See more >

