5 to start your day

Body found in Richmond, prices at the gas pump increase and more

1. Body found in Richmond, homicide investigators called in

Richmond RCMP said in a news release late Thursday that the man's body was found midday near the Fraser River in south Richmond.

2. Prices at the pump spike ahead of long weekend

Vancouver region prices could rise by a cent or two over the weekend from Thursday's average of about $1.61 cents per litre but will fall back as the workweek dawns.

3. Vancouver police probe targeted shooting

Police say two people were taken to hospital after an early-morning incident Friday.

4. Pitt Meadows to get underpass, overpass

Pitt Meadows will get an underpass on Harris Road and an overpass at Kennedy Road as part of a larger federal funding announcement made Thursday.

5. Voice of the Cloverdale Rodeo reflects on 3 decades of know-how

Bob Tallman is one of the many Cloverdale residents set to make the upcoming rodeo this weekend the best one yet.

Intense U.K. media scrutiny of Markle baffles Canadians watching it unfold

Letter: Past time to fully restore cursive writing

Editor, The News: Re: Citizen's Ink: Despite technology, cursive writing remains essential.

Maple Ridge assistant fire chief ‘hitting the road’ in retirement

Mark Smitton’s replacement has yet to be announced

Vehicle through storefront in Maple Ridge

No one injured.

UPDATE: Underpass, overpass for Pitt Meadows

Part of larger federal funding annoucement

Overdose stats: Maple Ridge no longer among worst

Local agencies working together, says Carr

Court injunction clears Maple Ridge protest camp

Tents, chairs gone from site proposed for modular housing

Fatalities reported in Texas school shooting

Santa Fe High School which went on lockdown around 8 a.m. Friday

Vancouver police probe double shooting

Two people were rushed to hospital after incident inside home at 6 a.m.

Coroner speaks about mix-up of Humboldt Broncos crash victims, release of name

A coroner involved says it wasn’t until an injured player woke up in hospital and said he was a different person that officials realized the mistake

‘Nowhere near close:’ U.S. rebuffs Trudeau hope for quick NAFTA deal

The United States declared the NAFTA countries were nowhere close to a deal in a statement Thursday

Humboldt Broncos resolve trademark issue with junior hockey league

The Humboldt Broncos hockey club says they will have a team ready to hit the ice for the 2018-19 season.

