5 to start your day

Bradley Ingersoll in bull riding at the Cloverdale Invitational Rodeo in Cloverdale, British Columbia, on May 20, 2018.

Cloverdale Rodeo a rousing success, man arrested in East Van shooting and more

1. Cloverdale Rodeo finishes with thousands in prizes, Will Senger memorial

More than 110,000 people came to the Country Fair over the May long weekend, and more than 21,000 came to witness some of the best men and women in rodeo compete for $330,000 in prize money. See more >

2. Arrest made in last week’s double shooting in East Van

An arrest has been made in a double shooting last week in Vancouver that left a pregnant woman in critical condition, losing her unborn child. See more >

3. RCMP warns public after woman allegedly groped in Newton

According to police, at about 5:15 a.m. on Sunday morning, a woman walking down the street near 144th Street and 76th Avenue was “grabbed by the arm and groped by a male suspect who passing in the opposite direction.” See more >

4. Police investigate sexual assault in Abbotsford

Const. Ian MacDonald said a woman was walking southbound on Pauline Street in east Abbotsford at about 5 p.m. when she heard a man yelling. See more >

5. Tall ships return to Blaine in June

The vessels Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain will return to Blaine Harbor Marina from June 1 to 5, as part of their yearly schedule in the Pacific. See more >

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wed in Windsor as millions watch

