The scene at the rail crossing on Broadway Avenue in Chilliwack Saturday evening after a man in a wheelchair stuck on the tracks was killed. (D. Todd Jerome photo) The scene at the rail crossing on Broadway Avenue in Chilliwack Saturday evening after a man in a wheelchair stuck on the tracks was killed. (D. Todd Jerome photo)

5 to start your day

Feds buy Trans Mountain pipeline, man pleads guilty to murder of teen half-sister and more

1. Chilliwack woman who tried to save man stuck on rail tracks called a ‘hero’

Julie Callaghan was driving to an event on Saturday evening in Chilliwack when she approached the rail crossing at Broadway Avenue.

2. Liberal government to buy Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5B

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says that in return, Kinder Morgan will go ahead with its original plan to twin the pipeline this summer while the sale is finalized, which likely won’t happen until August. See more >

3. Helicopter crash sparked wildfire north of Pitt Lake

The two hectare forest fire that broke out north of Pitt Lake on Sunday was caused by a helicopter missing its landing. See more >

4. Elizabeth May pleads guilty, fined $1,500 in pipeline protests

“The law applies to everyone. Nobody is entitled to pick and choose the laws or the court orders that they will obey because they believe they have a higher obligation,” said B.C. Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Affleck. See more >

5. Man pleads guilty to second-degree murder of his teenage half-sister

Rachel Pernosky of Mission was killed five years ago; her body was discovered in Chilliwack. See more >

Just Posted

Miss Pitt Meadows loves having a friend around the corner

Amelia Caldwell is Miss Pitt Meadows 2018

Watch road pricing, Maple Ridge mayor says

Report on road pricing just topic of discussion, for now

Helicopter crash sparked wildfire north of Pitt Lake

The pilot was flying from Langley to Pitt Lake and lost control on landing

Breaking: Liberal government to buy Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5B

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says Canada is going to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets for $4.5 billion.

Good Reads: Join Summer Reading Club at Maple Ridge library

Free special events happening all summer for the whole family.

Trans Mountain politics run deep

Project poses major federal and provincial implications

Most B.C. minimum wage earners ‘aren’t poor’

Four out of five live with parents or a higher-wage earner

Golden Knights top Capitals 6-4 in wild Game 1 of Stanley Cup final

Game 2 goes Wednesday in Vegas before the best-of-seven series switches to Washington for Games 3 and 4.

Canadian Denis Shapovalov advances to second round at French Open

The Canadian teen, seeded 24th, defeated John Millman of Australia 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 in a first-round match on Tuesday.

10 delightful Indigenous experiences in South Okanagan

From secluded hikes to wine tastings, the Osoyoos Indian Band delivers a variety of activities

Leaked audit suggests rules to protect caribou ignored by oil and gas industry

Leaked audit suggests B.C. environment rules for energy industry being ignored

‘We are sorry:’ Alberta premier formally apologizes to ’60s Scoop survivors

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley apologizes to survivors and families of the Sixties Scoop in Edmonton on Monday

Canada men’s basketball to play China in B.C. next month

Inaugural Pacific Rim Basketball Classic to help prepare team for FIFA Basketball World Cup 2019

