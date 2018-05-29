5 to start your day

Feds buy Trans Mountain pipeline, man pleads guilty to murder of teen half-sister and more

The scene at the rail crossing on Broadway Avenue in Chilliwack Saturday evening after a man in a wheelchair stuck on the tracks was killed. (D. Todd Jerome photo) The scene at the rail crossing on Broadway Avenue in Chilliwack Saturday evening after a man in a wheelchair stuck on the tracks was killed. (D. Todd Jerome photo)

1. Chilliwack woman who tried to save man stuck on rail tracks called a ‘hero’

Julie Callaghan was driving to an event on Saturday evening in Chilliwack when she approached the rail crossing at Broadway Avenue.

2. Liberal government to buy Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5B

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says that in return, Kinder Morgan will go ahead with its original plan to twin the pipeline this summer while the sale is finalized, which likely won't happen until August.

Today @JimCarr_WPG and I announced that we have reached an agreement that will get TMX built, guarantee the summer construction season and protect thousands of jobs. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/RGASrKgWjH — Bill Morneau (@Bill_Morneau) May 29, 2018

3. Helicopter crash sparked wildfire north of Pitt Lake

The two hectare forest fire that broke out north of Pitt Lake on Sunday was caused by a helicopter missing its landing.

4. Elizabeth May pleads guilty, fined $1,500 in pipeline protests

"The law applies to everyone. Nobody is entitled to pick and choose the laws or the court orders that they will obey because they believe they have a higher obligation," said B.C. Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Affleck.

“I didn’t call the media for my arrest and I didn’t know media would be there" – @ElizabethMay, on her March 23 anti-pipeline protest arrest.

Now, I appreciate politicians playing ball with the press, but interesting choice of words at this scrum. #bcpolihttps://t.co/DktEZQdBuO pic.twitter.com/5ZwRLC0KWw — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) May 28, 2018

5. Man pleads guilty to second-degree murder of his teenage half-sister

Rachel Pernosky of Mission was killed five years ago; her body was discovered in Chilliwack.

