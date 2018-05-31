5 to start your day

‘Disturbing’ incident in Langley, no charges in chicken abuse case and more

1. RCMP resolve “disturbing” incident in Langley

Police say the man who offered a teen girl a ride to school was a family friend she didn’t recognize. See more >

2. Firefighters battle three-alarm fire in east Vancouver

Four homes are involved in the blaze and 45 firefighters are still on site. See more >

Aprox 45 staff still on scene 3rd alarm 300blk Prior. 4 structures affected, teams in defensive mode. Prior CLOSED between Jackson/Gore, Georgia viaduct inaccessible. #vanworkingfire #vfrs pic.twitter.com/mJ27XhAvmD — Vancouver Fire (@VanFireRescue) May 31, 2018

3. One year later, still no charges in Chilliwack chicken abuse case

The Vancouver Humane Society (VHS) is not happy it’s been nearly a year since the release of video showing violent abuse of chickens on a Chilliwack farm and yet no one has been charged. See more >

Elite Farm Services workers seen throwing chickens at a Chilliwack farm in undercover video filmed by Mercy for Animals. (Submitted)

4. Man arrested after woman says she was held captive in Richmond home

A man has been arrested after a woman alleged to have been held captive at a residence in west Richmond on Wednesday morning. See more >

5. Second marijuana dispensary to open up on Chilliwack First Nation reserve

Some wonder what’s taken so long, but it appears some local First Nations people are taking advantage of marijuana’s legal grey area by opening up shops on reserves. See more >

