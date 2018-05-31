5 to start your day

‘Disturbing’ incident in Langley, no charges in chicken abuse case and more

1. RCMP resolve “disturbing” incident in Langley

Police say the man who offered a teen girl a ride to school was a family friend she didn’t recognize. See more >

2. Firefighters battle three-alarm fire in east Vancouver

Four homes are involved in the blaze and 45 firefighters are still on site. See more >

3. One year later, still no charges in Chilliwack chicken abuse case

The Vancouver Humane Society (VHS) is not happy it’s been nearly a year since the release of video showing violent abuse of chickens on a Chilliwack farm and yet no one has been charged. See more >

Elite Farm Services workers seen throwing chickens at a Chilliwack farm in undercover video filmed by Mercy for Animals. (Submitted)

4. Man arrested after woman says she was held captive in Richmond home

A man has been arrested after a woman alleged to have been held captive at a residence in west Richmond on Wednesday morning. See more >

5. Second marijuana dispensary to open up on Chilliwack First Nation reserve

Some wonder what’s taken so long, but it appears some local First Nations people are taking advantage of marijuana’s legal grey area by opening up shops on reserves. See more >

Just Posted

Bigger fireworks show for Pitt Meadows Day

Extra security will be on hand this year.

Voters can decide in the fall on new way to elect politicians

Maple Ridge MLA Bob D’Eith led working group on electoral reform

Fund Run registration still open

Participants can register for the Fund Run up until 8:30 a.m. on race day

Maple Ridge man new top cop in Abbotsford

Mike Serr to take over large municipal police force

Pitt Meadows Day all day long

‘No water balloons’ in water fight with fire department, RCMP.

Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil

Billions of dollar at stake in fate of Kinder Morgan project

BC Hydro sees uptick in power line accidents during yard work

Almost 400 accidents since 2013 reported to BC Hydro, due to misconceptions and lack of safety

Crews battle three-alarm fire in east Vancouver

Several streets, including the Georgia Viaduct, were closed

Man arrested after woman says she was held captive in Richmond home

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing

Capitals down Golden Knights to even Stanley Cup final 1-1

The Washington Capitals beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 Wednesday night to even Stanley Cup final 1-1

New Brunswick town stakes claim to world’s oldest basketball court

A post fire cleanup uncovered a buried treasure that’s now at the centre of a transatlantic debate over a little-known piece of basketball lore

TSB set to release findings on sunken tugboat off B.C. coast

Transportation Safety Board to release findings on sunken tugboat off B.C. coast

U.S. to slap steel and aluminium tariffs on Canada, Mexico

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says new tariffs on steel and aluminum in effect as of midnight tonight.

