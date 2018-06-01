5 to start your day

Richmond man charged in concerning captive case, nearly $50,000 raised for Mission toddler and more

1. Woman reportedly in hospital after pedestrian crash in Surrey

It happened near 72nd Avenue and 138th Street around 6:45 p.m. Thursday. See more >

2. Richmond man charged with sex assault using Taser, kidnapping

Cheng Ian Huang, 42, of Richmond has been arrested and charged with seven counts, including kidnapping, sexual assault using a Taser, impersonating a police officer and assault with a weapon. See more >

3. More than $44,000 raised for family of toddler found unresponsive in pool

While not confirmed by official sources, the fundraising page identified the toddler as 23-month-old Selena Chabara. See more >

4. BC Hydro sees uptick in power line accidents during yard work

According to a new report by BC Hydro, incidents involving ‘weekend loggers’ – people who do yard work or gardening near power lines or poles – are up 60 per cent from 2013. See more >

5. Get ready to get slap-happy with mosquitoes in the Fraser Valley

When the Fraser River runs high during spring freshet it usually means Chilliwack and parts of the Fraser Valley are in for a bad year of mosquitoes. See more >

Just Posted

Lynn Papp award winner has spirit of generosity

Mackenzie Kyle volunteers throughout community.

Sky-high insurance premium hits Pitt Meadows farmer

Facing ICBC bill of $40,000 to ensure 16-year-old Dodge Caravan

Ridge Meadows cops’ bikes stolen in break and enter last month

Cycles were used for fundraising event

Fraser River flood watch threat over in Maple Ridge

Water readings down at Mission gauge

Tyler O’Neill living the dream

The latest Maple Ridge professional athlete

5 of the weirdest items affected by the Canada-U.S. trade war

Flat-rolled steel to playing cards and felt-tipped pens are just some of the items

Two bodies found in B.C. home destroyed by fire

RCMP say two people died in a house fire on May 21 in the Okanagan Valley.

NDP MP calls letter to spouse applying for Canadian citizenship ‘offensive and insulting’

Federal NDP immigration critic Jenny Kwan has asked Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen to look into what she calls a systemic problem

Trump’s ‘absurd’ tariffs central to Morneau’s event for already embattled G7

This week’s three-day pre-G7 gathering, which got underway Thursday, will “absolutely” now be focused on trade.

Trans Mountain seeks stricter injunction at terminals in British Columbia

The federal government is spending $4.5 billion to buy Trans Mountain and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets.

Military swoops in after B.C. hikers find live mortar

CFB Esquimault team comes in and disposes of live ordnance found in North Okanagan provincial park

Canadian golf star Brooke Henderson withdraws from U.S. Women’s Open

Canadian golf star Brooke Henderson has withdrawn from the LPGA Tour’s U.S. Women’s Open for personal reasons.

Ottawa will work with Canadian aluminum, steel companies to ensure jobs safe: PM

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will work with Canadian companies hit by punishing U.S. tariffs

